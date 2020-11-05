Cardio Sport Announces First Livestream Class

The most fun, dynamic and innovative fitness training program.

The Workout of Sports™ brought to you by Cardio Sport®, is the most fun, dynamic and innovative fitness training program that both novices and gurus will ever experience. The brand has announced an exciting partnership with pop-rock band, State Champs for their first ever, co-band-led, virtual workout event. The event will take place through VEEPS, an Artist Streaming platform, November 20 at 8:30pm ET. Tickets are $11, and fans can sign up now here. $1 per ticket will be donated to Young Center For Immigrant Children's Rights. Rewatch will be available all weekend.

The event will be one hour, start-to-finish, starting with a 40-minute workout co-led by Cardio Sport and the band, followed by a virtual post workout hang out with fans where State Champs will announce the winners of the Virtual Meet & Greet Experiences and chat with fans post-sweat. This will kick off a series of virtual themed workout events with several alternative-rock bands that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Cardio Sport's Director of Brand Marketing, Hilary Hartman shares, "We are excited to kick off our Featured Artist Workout Event Series with the guys from State Champs! Our fitness brand has promoted music for our partner bands, like State Champs, for well over a decade. It is an exciting experience to be able to collaborate with the bands directly to bring improved wellness to them and their fans in a fun way, at a time when people need community, laughs and improved health more than ever. Working out for 30 minutes a day is directly connected to improved physical, mental and emotional health and moving to the songs you love, makes it fun, not a chore. We cannot wait to workout with Derek, Tyler, Evan and Ryan and all of YOU on November 20th!"

Tyler Szalkowski, lead guitarist of State Champs, continues, "We're excited to be partnering with Cardio Sport because we needed someone to step up and whip us into shape."

Cardio Sport utilizes innovative compound, sports related, total body movements combined with a one of kind music driven exercise environment to effectively achieve ANY fitness goal. The company is headquartered in Massachusetts, but has programs all over the nation in college recreation centers, health clubs and YMCAs through their licensing program. They will also be launching an On Demand and Live Stream platform on January 1, 2021.

