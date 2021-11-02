Cardi B to Host 2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

ABC today announced that global superstar Cardi B will host the "2021 American Music Awards" (AMAs) live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu. For the first time ever, the rapper will take the stage in her hosting debut to usher in music's hottest night of the year, which will feature showstopping performances and moments representing music's vibrant community.

Check out the full list of nominations here.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," stated Cardi B. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host," said executive producer Jesse Collins. "She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"

A five-time AMA winner, Cardi B is no stranger to the American Music Awards having performed "I Like It" in 2018 with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Forever the Icon, the rapper also made history during her last AMAs appearance, becoming the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice.

Cardi B will join a long lineage of global superstar AMA hosts - Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lionel Richie, and last year's host Taraji P. Henson, to name a few.

As it approaches its semicentennial anniversary next year, the AMAs represents the top achievements in music, as determined by the fans. A vibrant night of non-stop music, the AMAs features a powerful lineup featuring first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music's biggest names - from Pop to Rap to R&B to Country to Latin to K-Pop - and more, as well as memorable moments that live on in pop culture.

As the world's largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms in over 120 countries and territories.

Voting is now open and this year, for the first time ever, fans can vote for all AMA categories, once per category per day, globally on TikTok by searching for "AMAs" in-app. You can also access the voting hub by clicking here.

Nominees are based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data, and cover the time period September 25, 2020, through September 23, 2021. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans.

Cardi B's rambunctious spirit and brave tongue garnered instant online popularity, rapidly increasing her fan base. She has evolved into an entertainer, actress and a renowned rapper in just a short time. Cardi rose to rap success and fame, releasing her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy in 2018. Cardi continues to be at the top of her game as the first woman with five simultaneous Top 10 hits on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart as well as the first female rapper with five Billboard Hot 100 #1s. Now a GRAMMY AWARD WINNING rap superstar, Cardi's 3x Platinum selling debut album Invasion of Privacy debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album includes the RIAA Diamond certified classic "Bodak Yellow," and all 13 tracks on Invasion of Privacy have been RIAA certified Gold or higher - making Cardi the first female artist to achieve this feat. Cardi's single "Money" is now RIAA 4x Platinum certified, and her recent single "Press" is RIAA certified Platinum. "WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" proved an immediate blockbuster with a record-shattering debut that earned RIAA Gold certification on its first day, and became one of the top 3 hip-hop streaming debuts of all time along with breaking various other records. Cardi returned with the now 2X RIAA Platinum certified "Up," and most recently appeared on the highly-anticipated "Rumors" with Lizzo.