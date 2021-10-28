Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, & The Weeknd Lead 2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS Nominations
The awards will air Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. EST/PST, on ABC
MRC Live & Alternative and ABC today announced nominees for the "2021 American Music Awards" (AMAs), the world's largest fan-voted awards show.
The nominations announcement kicked off with reveals on ABC's "Good Morning America" and Spotify's morning show "The Get Up," with the remaining nominees announced via the AMAs Twitter account. Voting is now open and this year, for the first time ever, fans can vote for all AMA categories on TikTok by searching for "AMAs" in-app. Music's hottest night of the year will feature marquee performances and signature breathtaking moments live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and stream next day on Hulu.
Pop powerhouse Olivia Rodrigo makes her AMAs debut scoring seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year, reaching the top-nominee spot.
Five-time AMA winner The Weeknd earned six nominations. The superstar will go up against Rodrigo in the Artist of the Year category, as well as Favorite Music Video and Favorite Pop Song.
Close behind with five nominations each are Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon. The Reggaeton superstar dominates in the Latin categories, scoring a double nod for Favorite Latin Album, while Doja Cat, 2020's New Artist of the Year, is recognized in the Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album categories, among others. First-time nominee Giveon received multiple nominations in his AMA debut, including New Artist of the Year, Favorite Male R&B Artist, and Collaboration of the Year for his hit song with Justin Bieber, "Peaches."
Multiple global superstars will battle it out for the night's top honor, Artist of the Year. Nominees in this category include Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. Swift is the current record-holder for most wins in this category with six wins, and holds the record for most AMA wins of all time, 32.
New categories this year are Favorite Trending Song, with nominees from TikTok on the year's most viral songs, Favorite Gospel Artist, and Favorite Latin Duo or Group, which rounds out last year's expansion of the Latin categories bringing the total to five in the genre.
As it approaches its semicentennial anniversary next year, the AMAs represents the top achievements in music, as determined by the fans. A vibrant night of non-stop music, the AMAs features a powerful lineup featuring first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music's biggest names - from Pop to Rap to R&B to Country to Latin to K-Pop - and more, as well as memorable moments that live on in pop culture.
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches"
Favorite Trending Song
Erica Banks "Buss It"
Måneskin "Beggin'"
Megan Thee Stallion "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
Favorite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
Cardi B "Up"
Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
The Weeknd "Save Your Tears"
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favorite Pop Album
Ariana Grande "Positions"
Dua Lipa "Future Nostalgia"
Olivia Rodrigo "SOUR"
Taylor Swift "evermore"
The Kid LAROI "F*CK LOVE"
Favorite Pop Song
BTS "Butter"
Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
*Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"
Gabby Barrett "Goldmine"
Lee Brice "Hey World"
Luke Bryan "Born Here Live Here Die Here"
*Morgan Wallen "Dangerous: The Double Album"
Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"
Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"
Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones"
Luke Combs "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Drake "Certified Lover Boy"
Juice WRLD "Legends Never Die"
Megan Thee Stallion "Good News"
Pop Smoke "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon"
Rod Wave "SoulFly"
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B "Up"
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade"
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone"
Polo G "RAPSTAR"
Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love"
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
Doja Cat "Planet Her"
Giveon "When It's All Said And Done... Take Time"
H.E.R. "Back of My Mind"
Jazmine Sullivan "Heaux Tales"
Queen Naija "missunderstood"
Favorite R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary"
H.E.R. "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings"
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny "EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO"
Kali Uchis "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)"
KAROL G "KG0516"
Maluma "PAPI JUANCHO"
Rauw Alejandro "Afrodisíaco"
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
Farruko "Pepas"
Kali Uchis "telepatía"
Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái (Remix)"
Favorite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favorite Gospel Artist
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Album
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
*Unique among awards shows, American Music Awards (AMA) nominees are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization. AMA nominees are based on key fan interactions with music (including streaming, album sales, song sales, radio airplay, social engagement), tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data. The AMA winners are voted entirely by fans.