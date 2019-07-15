Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, & Lucy Liu Star In CHARLIE'S ANGELS On 4K ULTRA HD & CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE On Blu-Ray 10/22

Jul. 15, 2019  
Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, & Lucy Liu Star In CHARLIE'S ANGELS On 4K ULTRA HD & CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE On Blu-Ray 10/22

CHARLIE'S ANGELS arrives on 4K Ultra HD, and CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE on Blu-Ray 10/22.

CHARLIE'S ANGELS sees Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu star as the captivating crime-fighting trio who are masters of disguise, espionage and martial arts. When a devious mastermind embroils them in a plot to destroy individual privacy, the Angels, aided by their loyal sidekick Bosley (Bill Murray), set out to bring down the bad guys. But when a terrible secret is revealed, it makes the Angels targets for assassination.

In CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE, the "Angels", three investigative agents (Barrymore, Diaz and Liu) who work for the Charles Townsend Detective Agency, return for another high-octane series of adventures as they investigate the theft of a database of witness protection profiles, after five of the people on the list are murdered. They're aided by a new Bosley (Bernie Mac), in an adventure which pits them against a "fallen angel" (Moore), their old nemesis, the Thin Man (Glover), and others.

BONUS MATERIALS


CHARLIE'S ANGELS (2000)

  • Special Features on 4K Ultra HD
    • ALL-NEW: Sneak peek at the new 2019 Charlie's Angels film with an extended clip from the film
    • Theatrical Trailer
  • Special Features on Blu-ray:
    • Commentary with Director McG and Cinematographer Russell Carpenter
    • Six Featurettes
    • Bloopers
    • Deleted Scenes
    • Music Videos

CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE

  • Special Features on Blu-ray:
    • ALL-NEW: Sneak peek at the new 2019 Charlie's Angels film with an extended clip from the film
    • Telestrator Commentary with Director McG
    • Writer's Commentary
    • Angel-Vision Trivia Track
    • Full Throttle: The Cars of Charlie's Angels
    • Dream Duds: Costuming an Angel
    • Angels Makeover: Hansen Dam
    • Designing Angels: The Look of Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
    • Learn Why: There's No Such Thing As a "Short Shot", Only an Overworked Producer
    • Music Video: Pink Featuring William Orbit "Feel Good Time"
    • Cameo-Graphy
    • Turning Angels into Pussycats Dolls
    • Rolling with the Punches
    • XXX-Treme Angels
    • Full Throttle Jukebox
    • Angel Scouts: A Look Into the Gorgeous Locations
    • Theatrical Trailer

CAST AND CREW


CHARLIE'S ANGELS (2000)
Director: McG
Executive Producers: Betty Thomas, Jenno Topping, Joseph M. Caracciolo
Producers: Leonard Goldberg, Drew Barrymore, Nancy Juvonen
Written By: Ryan Rowe & Ed Solomon and John August
Cast: Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Billy Murray, Sam Rockwell, Tim Curry, Kelly Lynch, John Forsythe

CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE
Director: McG
Executive Producers: Jenno Topping, Patrick Crowley
Producers: Leonard Goldberg, Drew Barrymore, Nancy Juvonen
Story by: John August
Screenplay By: John August and Cormac Wibberley & Marianne Wibberley
Cast: Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Bernie Mac, Crispin Glover, Justin Theroux, Robert Patrick and Demi Moore


CHARLIE'S ANGELS is presented on 4K UHD in full 4K resolution-via an all-new scan from its original camera negative-and includes both an exclusive Dolby Atmos audio track and the original theatrical 5.1 audio
Run Time: 98 minutes
Rating: Rated PG-13 for action violence, innuendo and some sensuality/nudity.

CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE Blu-ray includes both the Theatrical and Unrated versions of the film
Run Time: 106 minutes
Rating: PG-13 for action violence, sensuality and language/innuendo.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • NYC's Leading Celebration Of Diversity In Indie Film Opens For Submissions
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining
  • Timothy Greenfield-Sanders and Oscar-Nominated Sam Green Are Guests on Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM
  • Franco Zeffirelli, Film and Stage Director Known For ROMEO AND JULIET, Dies at 96
  • Peppa Pig: My First Album And Debut Single 'Bing Bong Zoo' Launch This Summer
  • 'Human Voodoo Doll And A Seance' Up Next On MASTERS OF ILLUSION

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup