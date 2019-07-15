Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, & Lucy Liu Star In CHARLIE'S ANGELS On 4K ULTRA HD & CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE On Blu-Ray 10/22

CHARLIE'S ANGELS arrives on 4K Ultra HD, and CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE on Blu-Ray 10/22.

CHARLIE'S ANGELS sees Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu star as the captivating crime-fighting trio who are masters of disguise, espionage and martial arts. When a devious mastermind embroils them in a plot to destroy individual privacy, the Angels, aided by their loyal sidekick Bosley (Bill Murray), set out to bring down the bad guys. But when a terrible secret is revealed, it makes the Angels targets for assassination.



In CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE, the "Angels", three investigative agents (Barrymore, Diaz and Liu) who work for the Charles Townsend Detective Agency, return for another high-octane series of adventures as they investigate the theft of a database of witness protection profiles, after five of the people on the list are murdered. They're aided by a new Bosley (Bernie Mac), in an adventure which pits them against a "fallen angel" (Moore), their old nemesis, the Thin Man (Glover), and others.

BONUS MATERIALS



CHARLIE'S ANGELS (2000)

Special Features on 4K Ultra HD ALL-NEW: Sneak peek at the new 2019 Charlie's Angels film with an extended clip from the film Theatrical Trailer

Special Features on Blu-ray: Commentary with Director McG and Cinematographer Russell Carpenter Six Featurettes Bloopers Deleted Scenes Music Videos



CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE

Special Features on Blu-ray: ALL-NEW: Sneak peek at the new 2019 Charlie's Angels film with an extended clip from the film Telestrator Commentary with Director McG Writer's Commentary Angel-Vision Trivia Track Full Throttle: The Cars of Charlie's Angels Dream Duds: Costuming an Angel Angels Makeover: Hansen Dam Designing Angels: The Look of Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle Learn Why: There's No Such Thing As a "Short Shot", Only an Overworked Producer Music Video: Pink Featuring William Orbit "Feel Good Time" Cameo-Graphy Turning Angels into Pussycats Dolls Rolling with the Punches XXX-Treme Angels Full Throttle Jukebox Angel Scouts: A Look Into the Gorgeous Locations Theatrical Trailer



CAST AND CREW



CHARLIE'S ANGELS (2000)

Director: McG

Executive Producers: Betty Thomas, Jenno Topping, Joseph M. Caracciolo

Producers: Leonard Goldberg, Drew Barrymore, Nancy Juvonen

Written By: Ryan Rowe & Ed Solomon and John August

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Billy Murray, Sam Rockwell, Tim Curry, Kelly Lynch, John Forsythe



CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE

Director: McG

Executive Producers: Jenno Topping, Patrick Crowley

Producers: Leonard Goldberg, Drew Barrymore, Nancy Juvonen

Story by: John August

Screenplay By: John August and Cormac Wibberley & Marianne Wibberley

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Bernie Mac, Crispin Glover, Justin Theroux, Robert Patrick and Demi Moore



CHARLIE'S ANGELS is presented on 4K UHD in full 4K resolution-via an all-new scan from its original camera negative-and includes both an exclusive Dolby Atmos audio track and the original theatrical 5.1 audio

Run Time: 98 minutes

Rating: Rated PG-13 for action violence, innuendo and some sensuality/nudity.



CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE Blu-ray includes both the Theatrical and Unrated versions of the film

Run Time: 106 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for action violence, sensuality and language/innuendo.





