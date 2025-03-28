COMMON SIDE EFFECTS Renewed for Second Season at Adult Swim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Common Side Effects, the animated comic thriller, will return for a second season on Adult Swim. From Joe Bennett (“Scavengers Reign”) and Steve Hely (“Veep”) and Executive Producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels (“King of the Hill”), the series follows what happens after a mysterious healing mushroom is discovered.

The half-hour series centers on Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world’s greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won’t be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on THE CHASE to stop them.

The finale episode of the debut season will air this Sunday at 11:30om ET/PT on Adult Swim. Common Side Effects stars Joseph Lee Anderson, Mike Judge, Martha Kelly, Dave King, and Emily Pendergast. The series is produced for Adult Swim by Bandera Entertainment and Green Street Pictures.

Comments