COBRA KAI Joins DON'T LOOK UP at #1 on Netflix

The highly anticipated fourth season of Cobra Kai came out on top at the All Valley Tournament this week. The series, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, premiered on New Years Eve and was #1 on the English TV list with 120.06M hours viewed. The new season was in the Top 10 in 83 countries and Season 1 also made the list at #8.

Two more new additions debuted on the top 10 English TV list: crime series Stay Close, from legendary author Harlan Coben, and Season 6 of the Emmy award-winning Queer Eye.

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debutThe Lost Daughter came in at #3 on the English Film list with 18.26M hours viewed. Based on Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name, the Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, and Jessie Buckley-led film made the Top 10 in 33 countries.

For the second week in a row, Adam McKay's DON'T Look Up topped the English film list with 152.29M hours viewed. After just 10 days, the film has blasted it's way to #3 on the Most Popular Film list with 263.32M hours viewed. Additionally, Nora Fingscheidt's The Unforgivable starring Sandra Bullock moves up in the Most Popular Films list into the #7 spot.