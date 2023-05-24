CMA Fest Documentary to Premiere on Hulu

The documentary is debuting on Hulu Wednesday, July 5.

The COUNTRY MUSIC Association, the premier trade association of the COUNTRY MUSIC industry, TODAY announced the launch date for “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair,” an original documentary film that tells the story of the world’s largest and longest-running COUNTRY MUSIC festival, CMA Fest.

Debuting on Hulu Wednesday, July 5, “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” marks CMA’s first feature-length film, with CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern and CMA Senior Vice President, Marketing, Content & Communications Strategy Kelly Striewski serving as the film’s executive producers.  

Told through exclusive one-on-one interviews, never-before-seen archival content and CMA Fest performances, “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” celebrates the festival’s humble beginnings as Fan Fair in 1972, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, its move to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in 1982 and then ultimately to downtown Nashville in 2001, which now draws 80,000 fans a day, across four days, with attendees from all 50 states and 39 countries.

The 75-minute documentary features exclusive interviews with many of Country Music’s most notable artists including Bill Anderson, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Shy Carter, Luke Combs, Valierie Ellis Hawkins, Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Reba McEntire, Mark Miller, Craig Morgan, Lorrie Morgan, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Jeannie Seely, Blake Shelton, Frankie Staton, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, TRISHA Yearwood and Chris Young. 

“CMA Fest has taken several shapes throughout its storied history,” says Trahern. “As we step into our 50th year, our hope with this film is to underscore THE ONE thing that has remained with the festival—its heart. We are thrilled to share the evolution and magic of this incredible event with the Hulu audience.”  

“What better way to tell the story of CMA Fest than through the eyes of the artists, our industry and the fans,” adds Striewski. “This film highlights the truly unique connection that exists within CMA Fest and how this festival has continued to grow the Country community throughout its 50 years. We couldn’t be happier to have this story debut on Hulu.” 

“We have a long and valued partnership with CMA and are excited to expand on that by adding this extraordinary film to the Hulu slate,” says Rob Mills, Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “We can’t wait to share this with music lovers everywhere, who will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the heart of CMA Fest and its many contributions to the COUNTRY MUSIC community.” 

CMA Fest will celebrate its milestone 50th anniversary June 8-11, 2023, in downtown Nashville, featuring hundreds of artists performing across multiple stages and offering fans from around the globe a festival experience unlike any other.

From up-close-and-personal moments that bring artists and fans together at Fan Fair X inside MUSIC CITY Center to the superstar nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium to free daytime performances at all outdoor stages and one-of-a-kind activations that line Nashville’s famed Broadway strip, there’s something for everyone to discover at CMA Fest.

What’s more, CMA Fest is uniquely programmed with artists donating their time so a portion of ticket proceeds can be invested in high-quality music education programs across the U.S. through the organization’s philanthropic arm, the CMA Foundation.  

ABC will air its annual “CMA Fest” network primetime special later this summer.  

Watch the sneak peek here:



