CHEVALIER Arrives to Digital Retailers on June 16

The film will be released on Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu and Movies Anywhere on June 16.

Searchlight Pictures’ universally acclaimed Chevalier will be available from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu and Movies Anywhere on June 16.

A riveting exploration of the life and work of composer Joseph Bologne, this extraordinary film has been described as “a visually captivating take on a musical genius” (Robert Daniels, Roger Ebert.com), “a wildly entertaining ride” (Manuel Betancourt, AV Club) and “captivating, moving, and poignant” (Mae Abdulbaki, Screen Rant).

It is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™ and fans can discover THE UNTOLD STORY of Bologne with the exclusive behind-the-scenes “Chevalier: Note By Note” bonus content.

Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court.

Chevalier: Note By Note - Discover THE UNTOLD STORY of Joseph Bologne, an incredibly talented violinist and composer. In this piece we hear from filmmakers, cast and crew on their journey from discovering this hidden historical figure to bringing his story to life. (TRT 15:49)



