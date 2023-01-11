CHASING WAVES Docu-Series Now Streaming on Disney+

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The eight-part docu-series is now streaming exclusively on Disney+. 

Jan. 11, 2023  

A Disney+ Original docu-series, "Chasing Waves" shines a spotlight on Japanese surf culture. The eight-part docu-series is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

In the wake of surfing's debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, "Chasing Waves" features the people and places that are defining Japan's reach in the global surf culture and examines the diverse regions, unique characters, and endless surf along the over 18,000 miles of coastline that makes Japan one of a kind.

The character-driven documentary series, shot with state-of-the-art 4K cameras and stunning 16mm archival film, follows athletes from various cultural backgrounds as they pursue their dreams and paints a captivating picture of Japanese life and showcases what it takes to succeed in the international surf industry.

The docu-series features extraordinary pro surfers Mahina Maeda, Yuma Takanuki, Sara Kohrogi, 2021 Olympic Silver Medalist Kanoa Igarashi and Australian-Japanese surfer Connor O'Leary.

From the indoor wave pool called the "Ocean Dome" in Miyazaki to the hallowed grounds of the stalwart surfers in the icy waters of Hokkaido, "Chasing Waves" paints a holistic picture of the world of Japanese surfing culture through those who live it in a magical new way.

"Chasing Waves" is produced by Boardwalk Pictures and Station 10 Media, with Christopher G. Cowen ("Cheer," "Last Chance U," "Decades Series," "State of Play") serving as Executive Producer and Co-Director and Andrew Fried ("Cheer," "Chef's Table," "Val") serving as Executive Producer. Jason Baffa ("Singlefin: Yellow," "One California Day," "Bella Vita," "Loopers: The Caddie's Long") serves as Director and Executive Producer.

Watch the trailer for the docu-series here:



