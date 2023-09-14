CELLO Thriller Film Holds World Premiere in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The haunting World Premiere of Cello was held on September 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Muvi Cinemas on famed Riyadh Boulevard.

The premiere was attended by most of the film’s international stars and crew, including acclaimed horror director Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, III, IV, Spiral) and producer Lee Nelson (The Ice Road, Celeste & Jesse Forever). Riyadh Boulevard was transformed into a spectacle straight out the movie itself and its first public screening played to a captive packed house.

Others in attendance included stars Elham Ali, Samer Ismail, Suad Abdullah, Ibrahim Samman, Muhanad Al-Hamdi, Fahad Alqahtani, Baraa Alem and Ghassan Massoud as well as co-producer Raul Talwar & executive producer Niko Ruokosuo. The film has already pre-sold well over 15,000 tickets for the upcoming opening weekend in the Arab region and will release in NORTH AMERICA December 8.

After the premiere, Director Darren Lynn Bousman said, “Getting to experience the movie in Riyadh with a packed audience was surreal. I have been so lucky in my career to shoot all over the world and Cello took me to Saudi Arabia, Prague & Ireland. It was such a fantastical adventure getting to work and play in such different and unique areas. We had the great fortune to work with superstars of the Arab region. Then, add Jeremy Irons and Tobin Bell into the mix it & was a once in a lifetime experience.”

Producer Lee Nelson added, “The production was comprised of an international team of artists from all over the world. Our 250-person crew came from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Canada, Italy, Egypt, Africa, India, Ireland, Tunisia, Jordan, Dubai, and the UK. It was a such a humbling experience to be in the center of so many talented people at the top of their trade. It was a true global collaboration.”

Cello tells the story of a cellist who finds out his new cello comes with a centuries old curse. The film is written by Turki Alalshikh, a best-selling poet, musician and lyricist, based on his novel and is produced by Rozam Media, Alamiya, and Envision Media Arts.