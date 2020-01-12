CBS All Access Will Debut New Versions of LASSIE, GEORGE OF THE JUNGLE, and MR. MAGOO

CBS ALL ACCESS has announced that it will be debuting new editions of classic children's series, Lassie, George of the Jungle and Mr. Magoo, according to TV Guide. Beginning Friday, Jan. 17, subscribers will be able to stream these new series.

"We've seen a tremendous response from our subscribers in just the few months since CBS ALL ACCESS began offering children's programming," said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer for ViacomCBS and president of CBS Interactive.

These new series join the existing lineup of children's series offered by CBS All Access, including Cloudy With a Chance Of Meatballs, Danger Mouse, Bob the Builder, Inspector Gadget, and more.

Read more on TV Guide.

CBS ALL ACCESS (known as 10 ALL ACCESS in Australia) is an American over-the-top subscription streaming video on demand service owned and operated by CBS Interactive, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS. It offers original content, content newly aired on CBS's broadcast properties, and content from CBS's library. In the United States, many markets offer a live stream of the local CBS affiliate's main channel. The service is noted for streaming the GRAMMY AWARDS and Star Trek: Discovery. As of February 2019, it has more than 4 million subscribers.





