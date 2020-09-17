CBS All Access Unveils New York Comic Con Lineup with the STAR TREK Universe and THE STAND

The event takes place virtually Oct. 8-11.

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, and CBS Television Studios invite fans to enter the "Star Trek" universe and be the first to experience the upcoming limited event series THE STAND during New York Comic Con's Metaverse, taking place virtually Oct. 8-11 at YouTube.com/NYCC and FindtheMetaverse.com.

Panels will include a back-to-back block of "Star Trek" programming to kick off OPENING DAY of New York Comic Con's Metaverse on Thursday, Oct. 8, featuring cast and producers from STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and surprise guests, plus the inaugural panel for cast and producers of the highly anticipated upcoming limited event series THE STAND on Friday, Oct. 9.

Thursday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 PM, ET/9:00 AM, PT:

STAR TREK UNIVERSE | Exclusive Conversations with Casts of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS + STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and SURPRISE GUESTS

The beloved panel returns to New York Comic Con with a special virtual edition, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with casts and producers from the "Star Trek" universe on CBS All Access, alongside a few special surprise guests.

Join the creator of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, Mike McMahan, and series voice cast for a special edition of CBS All Access' official "Star Trek" after-show, "The Ready Room," as they dive into the season one finale with host Wil Wheaton. Voice cast appearing include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.

Be the first to learn the latest about STAR TREK: DISCOVERY before season three premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15, exclusively on CBS All Access. Join series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz; new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander; and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, for an exclusive conversation on what's in store for the U.S.S. Discovery crew. Moderated by Sarah Rodman of Entertainment Weekly.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 12:40 PM, ET/9:40 AM, PT:

THE STAND | Exclusive Q&A with Cast + Inside Look

Based on Stephen King's iconic post-apocalyptic novel of the same name, the much-anticipated limited event series asks the question "where will you stand?" in the ultimate fight between good and evil. Join series stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young and Owen Teague alongside showrunner Benjamin Cavell and executive producer Taylor Elmore, as they discuss bringing this epic story to life and what fans can expect when the series premieres Thursday, Dec. 17, exclusively on CBS All Access. Moderated by Anthony Breznican of Vanity Fair.

CBS ALL ACCESS is ViacomCBS' direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. CBS ALL ACCESS gives subscribers the ability to watch more than 20,000 episodes and movies on demand - including exclusive original series, current and past seasons of hit shows from the CBS Television Network and growing libraries from brands across the ViacomCBS portfolio including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian and more, as well as a wealth of films from Paramount Pictures. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. CBS ALL ACCESS also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Digital's other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage. The service is currently available across all major device platforms including online, mobile and connected TV and OTT platforms and services. Versions of CBS ALL ACCESS have launched internationally in Canada and Australia (10 All Access), with unique but similar content and pricing plans. For more details on CBS All Access, please visit https://www.cbs.com/all-access.

CBS Television Studios is one of the industry's leading suppliers of programming with more than 70 series currently in production across broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other emerging platforms. The Studio's expansive portfolio spans a diverse slate of commercially successful and critically acclaimed scripted programming, genre-defining franchises including the ever-growing "Star Trek" universe, award-winning late night and daytime talk shows, and an extensive library of iconic intellectual property.

