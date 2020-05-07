CBS All Access Adds Over 100 Films From Paramount Pictures

CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced the addition of more than 100 films from Paramount Pictures' library to the service. Titles include Oscar-winning films like "The Godfather," "Terms of Endearment" and "An Inconvenient Truth," as well as other beloved classics like "Star Trek: First Contact," "Patriot Games" and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape."

"Expanding CBS All Access' library of films with these iconic titles from Paramount Pictures is just one of the many ways we're integrating the phenomenal catalog of IP available to us within the ViacomCBS family," said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, CBS All Access. "The service is on a growth trajectory with two record-breaking months in March and April, and we look forward to bringing even more premium content and value to our subscribers in the coming months."

CBS ALL ACCESS recently experienced its best two months ever in April and March in terms of total streams, and the first half of 2020 now holds CBS All Access' top two months ever in terms of new subscriber sign-ups of all time.

The Paramount Pictures titles available via CBS ALL ACCESS also include "Airplane!," "The Hours," "The First Wives Club," "Pretty in Pink" and "To Catch a Thief," along with additional films in the "Star Trek" franchise. For a full list of films currently available on CBS All Access, please visit: https://www.cbs.com/movies/.





