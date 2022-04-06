Build-a-Bear Workshop Documentary Starts Production At The Company's Headquarters in St. Louis

Coinciding with Build-A-Bear Workshop's 25th Anniversary year, the company has agreed to allow Taylor Morden to direct a feature length documentary that traces its history from startup fad to loyal fandom through a fascinating quarter-century journey resulting in the improbable creation of an iconic brand and beloved experiential omnichannel retailer. The documentary recently started production at the company's headquarters in St. Louis, MO.

Morden's breakout film, "The Last Blockbuster," examines the negative impact the video rental retailer faced during nearly insurmountable market changes. Although the Build-A-Bear documentary will also track the story of a company navigating a tumultuous era for retail, in stark contrast, it will explore what dynamics led to 2021 becoming the most profitable year in the company's history. In addition to looking at the past, the documentary will highlight some of Build-A-Bear Workshop's unique culture and other differentiators that have influenced the company and continue to allow it to stand apart from others in the retail and toy industries.

The Build-A-Bear Workshop documentary will be produced in a mixed media format including animation and storyboarded sequences of important corporate events and major moments in the company's history and popular culture, at large. In addition, it will depict a macro view of Build-A-Bear's experiential retail-tainment and its influence on the retail industry; contemplate the future of retail; and, showcase how the brand has elevated to multi-generational, pop-culture status.

Foundation Media Partners is producing the project and its Founder, Patrick Hughes, commented, "We're thrilled to tell the engaging story of this beloved company in a way that we expect will be as fun and inviting as visiting a Build-A-Bear Workshop store or one of the brand's latest digital experiences. Our goal is to make a documentary that can truly be enjoyed by the entire family. Taylor has an amazing vision for it and we couldn't be more excited to kick this off."

"Going into this project I have so many questions," said Morden as he reflected on his creative approach for the film. "What is it about Build-A-Bear that resonates with so many people? Why do people line up to stuff their own plush animals, when they can buy them already stuffed? Can experiential retail save the shopping mall as we know it? Or is it too late? I'm hoping the audience will have as much fun as I do finding the answers!"

Build-A-Bear Workshop Chief Executive Officer and President, Sharon Price John, added, "Since 1997, Build-A-Bear Workshop has enabled guests around the world to create over 200 million furry friends and countless stories and memories. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we are excited to share our own story and memories, as well, and this documentary, led by Taylor, is the perfect vehicle.

From a dynamic founder to a global pandemic, you will learn how a stuffed animal company that started in a St. Louis mall evolved to become an iconic global brand that navigated through one of the most uncertain business and retail periods in modern history to emerge stronger than before all while remaining focused on our mission of adding a little more heart to life."

The film is produced by Foundation Media, with Morden writing and directing.

Taylor is repped by Chad Kojouri at ICM.