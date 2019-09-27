Build-A-Bear Workshop Unveils STAR WARS Darth Maul Bear and Signature Lightsaber

Join Build-A-Bear Workshop in Star Wars™ frenzy! With the upcoming release of the highly anticipated film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Build-A-Bear Workshop is thrilled to add a new addition to the Star Wars line.

On October 4th, Star Wars fans can rejoice as Build-A-Bear Workshop launches Darth Maul™ Bear to their Star Wars lineup, which already includes Kylo Ren™ Star Wars Bear, Rey™ Bear, Stormtrooper™ Bear, Chewbacca™ Bear and more.

Who knew a Sith Lord could be this snuggly? Don't let the fur fool you - Darth Maul Bear is still a scheming mastermind. This devious furry friend has Darth Maul's iconic face and black suit built into its fur with the Star Wars Logo on its paw pad. This epic Star Wars stuffed animal gift set includes Darth Maul Bear wielding his signature red lightsaber that lights up and makes sound. An agile Sith Lord, Darth Maul Bear makes a formidable addition to any fan's Star Wars collection.

Make it your master plan to add the online exclusive, action-packed Darth Maul Gift Set to your Star Wars collection today! © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd.

Darth Maul Bear Gift Set: $55.50 / £42.00

Darth Maul Bear Gift Set is an online exclusive only and available in both the US and UK on October 4, 2019.

