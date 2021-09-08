Bruce Willis to Star in Tubi's CORRECTIVE MEASURES Film

Apart of its original content rollout strategy, Tubi announced TODAY the original movie event

Corrective Measures, a sci-fi action movie starring an award-winning ensemble cast, including Bruce Willis (Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable) and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, The Walking Dead).

Based on the popular graphic novel, Corrective Measures is written, directed and produced by Sean Patrick O'Reilly ("Howard Lovecraft," "The Kingdom of Madness") and is set in San Tiburon, the world's most dangerous maximum-security penitentiary and home to the world's most treacherous superpowered criminals where tensions among the inmates and staff heighten, leading to anarchy that engulfs the prison and order is turned upside down.

Corrective Measures is slated for a Spring 2022 premiere on FOX Entertainment's free streaming service

Corrective Measures takes place at San Tiburon, an Ubermax prison hidden in the Great

Northwest, resided by monsters, cyborgs, and supervillains, all equipped with 24-hour power

inhibitors and shock-collars. Most notorious among them is Julius "The Lobe" Loeb (Willis), a

super genius sitting on an untraceable fortune. Warden Devlin (Rooker) is arguably as corrupt

as his charges, with his sole interest in The Lobe's riches, and has been trying to crack The Lobe for years without success.

The prison is thrown into chaos with the arrival of Payback (Dan Payne, "Watchmen"), a murderous vigilante with red intentions on the entire prison community, and Diego Diaz (Brennan Mejia, "Power Rangers"), a driver on a trumped-up sentence. As tensions among the inmates and staff heighten, anarchy engulfs the prison and order is turned. upside down.

Willis made his Broadway debut in 2015 in Misery, alongside Laurie Metcalf. He has demonstrated incredible versatility in a career that has included such diverse characterizations as the prizefighter in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, the philandering contractor in Robert Benton's Nobody's Fool, the heroic time traveler in Terry Gilliam's 12 Monkeys, the traumatized Vietnam veteran in Norman Jewison's In Country, the compassionate child psychologist in The Sixth Sense, and his signature role, Detective John McClane, in the Die Hard pentalogy.