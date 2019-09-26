Bruce Springsteen Will Release a Soundtrack Album for WESTERN STARS

Variety reports that The Boss is finally releasing a soundtrack for his documentary film "Western Stars." Springsteen has had the album locked down for four years, and recently released the album, the documentary, and now the soundtrack to the documentary.

The album includes tracks of the live performances from the film. It includes original Springsteen tunes as well as a cover of Glenn Campbell's "Rhinestone Cowboy."

"Western Stars" is a "cinematic retelling" of Springsteen's first studio album in five years, as he plays the album backed by a band and full orchestra at Stone Hill Farm in Colts Neck, NJ.

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. He performed live concerts on Broadway for months in 2017.

Read the original story on Variety.





