Brian Tyree Henry to Receive Performer Tribute at Gotham Television Awards

Tony nominee Brian Tyree Henry will receive the Performer Tribute for his portrayal of Ray Driscoll in Dope Thief at the Second Annual Gotham Television Awards, taking place live and in person on Monday, June 2nd at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City and livestreaming on Variety’s YouTube channel.

The new Gotham Television Awards Performer Tribute was created to recognize actors who elevated the medium of television through transformative performances. With the inaugural tribute, the Gotham Television Awards will honor Henry for his profound authenticity, emotional intelligence, and philosophical depth in his role of Ray Driscoll in Dope Thief, now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Brian Tyree Henry is known for his versatile performances across film, television, and stage. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles in the FX series Atlanta, which earned him an Emmy Award nomination. His extensive film career includes acclaimed roles in Widows, Bullet Train, If Beale Street Could Talk, Godzilla vs. Kong and The Fire Inside.

He received an Academy Award nomination for his role in Apple Original Films’ Causeway opposite Jennifer Lawrence. His Broadway work includes the original cast of The Book of Mormon and his Tony-nominated performance in Lobby Hero. Beyond his critical acclaim, Henry is known for bringing depth, authenticity, and emotional resonance to his diverse range of characters.

Dope Thief follows two lifelong friends (Henry and Wagner Moura) in Philadelphia who pose as DEA agents to rob small-time drug dealers. It’s a perfect grift – until they choose the wrong mark and become targets of a massive narcotics enterprise. Hailing from executive producer and director Ridley Scott and creator and executive producer Peter Craig, the complete first season of Dope Thief is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Henry recently received a Gotham Television Awards nomination for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series, a competitive awards category, for his starring role in Dope Thief. He previously received Outstanding Supporting Performance nominations at the Gotham Film Awards for his roles in Causeway and The Fire Inside.

It was previously announced that Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, will receive Creator Tributes and that Elisabeth Moss and the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale will receive the inaugural Ensemble Tribute at the Second Annual Gotham Television Awards.

At the inaugural Gotham Television Awards ceremony, Baby Reindeer, a unique exploration of stalking and buried traumas created by and starring Richard Gadd, won Breakthrough Limited Series while Mr. & Mrs. Smith, created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover and inspired by the 2005 spy movie, won Breakthrough Drama Series. Colin from Accounts, the romcom in which two singles are brought together by a car accident involving a dog, took home the Breakthrough Series Comedy award.

The nominations in the twelve competitive award categories at the Second Annual Gotham Television Awards were previously announced. Winners of the Second Annual Gotham Television Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, June 2nd, which will be livestreamed on Variety’s YouTube channel. The Premier Sponsor of the 2025 Gotham Television Awards is Vanity Fair.

Photo credit: Jessica Kourkounis

