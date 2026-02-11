Brenden Fraser-Led RENTAL FAMILY Sets Streaming Debut on Hulu

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Searchlight Pictures’ Rental Family, starring Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser, will begin streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ (for bundle subscribers in the U.S.) on February 18. As previously announced, a Blu-ray release is set for February 17.

Set in modern-day Tokyo, HIKARI's Rental Family stars Fraser as a has-been American actor searching for purpose and belonging in a society where he feels increasingly adrift. An unexpected acting call leads him to a “rental family” agency, where he is hired to play stand-in roles for strangers seeking connection.

As he immerses himself in his clients’ worlds, he begins to form genuine bonds that blur the lines between performance and reality. Confronting the moral complexities of his work, he rediscovers purpose, belonging, and the quiet beauty of human connection.

Directed, co-written and produced by HIKARI, Rental Family also stars Emmy nominee Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, newcomer Shannon Mahina Gorman, who was nominated for a CCA Award for her performance in the film, and actor Akira Emoto. With a screenplay by HIKARI and Stephen Blahut, the film is produced by Sight Unseen Pictures’ Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev, as well as Knockonwood’s Shin Yamaguchi.

Following its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, it went on to win numerous festival audience awards including at the Chicago, Woodstock, Middleburg, Hawaii and Heartland Film Festivals, before hitting theaters on November 21, 2025, The film is certified on Rotten Tomatoes as Verified Hot with a 96% Popcornmeter score and holds an 88% Certified Fresh Tomatometer rating from critics.

Photo Credit: Searchlight Pictures