THE TONIGHT SHOW Draws Biggest Post-Olympics Audience Since 2024

The Feb. 6 post-Olympics telecast of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON drew 2.4 million viewers and was the show’s most-watched episode since Nov. 28. 2024 (Thanksgiving post-NFL airing).

Compared to The Tonight Show telecast that followed the Opening Ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics, the episode was up 14% in total viewers. For the week of Feb. 2-6, The Tonight Show was up 27% vs. its season average.

Guests on the show were Chris Hemsworth, MrBeast, a surprise appearance by Drew Barrymore, and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert. The episode also featured an original music video, “Now That’s What I Call Just the Most Famous Two Seconds of a Song,” with Fallon and Nick Jonas. In addition, Fallon welcomed back the Westminster Thrust Ensemble to perform the iconic NBC Olympic theme.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner.

The late-night talk show tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center and airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. It streams the next day on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC