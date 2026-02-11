Video: Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall Star in First Trailer for VLADIMIR

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Rachel Weisz is falling hard in the first trailer for Vladimir, a new limited series from Netflix. The Olivier Award winner plays a college professor whose world begins to unravel after she finds herself fixated on her new colleague, Vladimir.

White Lotus star Leo Woodall plays the title role, serving as the source of Weisz's lust and obsession. Among fourth wall breaks, the trailer spirals into images of passion between the two characters, the lines of reality and fantasy blurring as their relationship simmers.

The cast also includes Broadway alum John Slattery as Weisz's husband John, along with Ellen Robertson, Jessica Henwick, Matt Walsh, Kayli Carter, Tony Award-winner Miriam Silverman, Mallori Johnson, Tattiawna Jones, and Louise Lambert.

The eight-episode series will debut on Netflix on March 5, 2025. Vladimir is created, written, and executive produced by Julia May Jonas, based on her acclaimed novel. Weisz also executive produces alongside Sharon Horgan, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen (Merman), Jason Winer & Jon Radler (Small Dog Picture Company), Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini.

Photo Credit: Netflix