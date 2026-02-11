DESERT WARRIOR, Starring Anthony Mackie, Acquired by Vertical

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Desert Warrior, a new historical action film starring Anthony Mackie and Aiysha Hart, has been acquired by Vertical for a U.S. and U.K. theatrical release this spring.

Directed by Rupert Wyatt, the movie also stars Ghassan Massoud, Sharlto Copley, and Academy Award winner Sir Ben Kingsley. Wyatt co-wrote the screenplay with Erica Beeney and David Self.

Set in seventh-century Arabia, Princess Hind (Hart) defies her fate, refusing to become a concubine to the ruthless Emperor Kisra (Kingsley). Fleeing into the desert with her father, she is hunted by a merciless army and forced to trust a legendary bandit (Mackie) with secrets of his own. Rising from fugitive to fearless warrior, Hind unites warring tribes for a final stand—the Battle of Ze Qar, a clash that will change history forever.

“Desert Warrior is that rare beast of a film that combines a very human story with epic scope and ambition," said Wyatt. "Shot in the most extraordinary desert landscapes, with a cast and crew of thousands who all reached for the stars, I am privileged to have played my part in perhaps one of the last in-camera on location action epics. So it’s fitting and fortunate to have Vertical bring our film to cinema audiences and the big screen. Long live cinema!”

The film was produced by MBC STUDIOS, Jeremy Bolt, and Saudi producer Rasha AIEmam, and executive produced by Pete Smith, Firas Dehni, Wyatt and Beeney, Eric Hedayat, Stuart Ford for AGC Studios, Dennis Berardi, and Andre Coutu.

Additional below-the-line talent includes director of photography Guillermo Garza, editor Richard Mettler, costume designer Bojana Nikitovic, and production designer Paki Smith, with casting by Des Hamilton and music by Dan Levy.

Photo courtesy of Vertical