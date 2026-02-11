Video: Mia McKenna-Bruce Stars as Jane Andrews in Trailer for THE LADY Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The official trailer has been released for The Lady, a new BritBox drama series set to premiere on the platform on March 18th. Mia McKenna-Bruce stars as Jane Andrews, the former royal dresser who was convicted of murder.

Based upon true events surrounding Andrews’ story, the partly fictionalized series also stars Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) as Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and Ed Speleers (You, Downton Abbey) as Thomas Cressman.

The Lady charts the rise and fall of Andrews. Once a young working-class girl from a northern town, she answered an advertisement in a magazine and, to the astonishment of her friends and family, became the Duchess of York’s dresser at Buckingham Palace.

Moving amongst the highest social circles in Britain, Jane managed to secure a place in the upper classes, only to lose her job with the Duchess after nine years of service. Still reeling from her fall from grace, she went on to meet charismatic businessman Thomas Cressman and fell deeply in love. But, after cracks began to develop in the romance Jane had pinned all her hopes on, disastrous consequences followed.

The cast also includes Philip Glenister (Cranford), Claire Skinner (Bridget Jones’s Diary), Laura Aikman (This City Is Ours), Ophelia Lovibond (Guardians of the Galaxy), Mark Stanley (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, Adolescence), Daniel Ryan (Passenger) and Sean Teale (Doctor Odyssey).

The Lady is produced by multi-award-winning independent production company, Left Bank Pictures, a Sony Pictures Television Company, producers of the acclaimed series The Crown. It has been commissioned for BritBox by Jess O’Riordan and for ITV by Polly Hill. Jess O'Riordan and Stephen Nye oversaw production on behalf of BritBox, with Polly Hill overseeing on behalf of ITV.

Debbie O’Malley (Payback, Humans, Harlots) wrote all four scripts for The Lady and serves as executive producer on the series. Executive producers on behalf of BritBox are Robert Schildhouse, Jess O’Riordan, and Stephen Nye; Polly Hill for ITV; and Executive Producers for Left Bank Pictures are Creative Director Sian McWilliams, CEO Andy Harries and Rebecca Hodgson, with Florence Haddon-Cave (Everything Now Quiz, The Crown) as producer. Award-winning director, Lee Haven Jones (The Feast, Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, Passenger) directed the series. Sony Pictures Television will distribute The Lady internationally.

Photo Credit: James Pardon–Courtesy of BritBox