BravoCon Unveils Full Schedule & Talent Roster

Bravo has announced the full programming schedule and talent attendees for BravoCon, taking place Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Javits Center (429 11th Ave.) in New York City. This year's presenting sponsors include Bud Light Seltzer, Lay's® and State Farm®. To view the full schedule, visit here.

Confirmed to attend are more than 140 Bravolebrities for the ultimate fan experience and 60+ live events will showcase the network's top series over the three-day weekend. For guests who have yet to buy tickets, a limited number of SVIP & VIP passes have just been made available for purchase.

Guests will be invited to fully submerge themselves in all things Bravo. They will be granted exclusive access to Bravoland, an immersive experience that includes legendary memorabilia and countless surprises along the way. Also included at BravoCon is Bravo Bazaar, a shopping experience that features more than 65 vendors, including Bravoleb-owned businesses. Fans can enjoy themed bars from several franchises, including "Below Deck," "Family Karma," "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," "Summer House" and "Winter House." There will also be unmissable Bravo-themed photo experiences for attendees.

On Saturday night, fans can dance the night away with the "Loudest Flavors Ever" party at BRAVOCON AFTER DARK: Presented by Bud Light Seltzer, featuring "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval, his band "Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras" and other special guests. Tickets are on sale now.

As previously announced, "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" will host five episodes at BravoCon during the packed three-day weekend as well as the first-ever WWHL Presents: Andy's Legends Ball - a night that honors the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent in Bravo history. "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" shows will film at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom (311 W. 34th St).

Who will be at BravoCon?

Andy Cohen of WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen

The BELOW DECK franchise: Captain Jason Chambers, Mzi "Zee" Dempers, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Fraser Olender, Captain Lee Rosbach, Aesha Scott, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Courtney Veale and Captain Sandy Yawn

Bravo Kids: Riley Burruss, Frankie Catania, Gia Giudice, Albie Manzo, Chris Manzo and Brooks Marks

Bravo Significant Others: Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Frank Catania, Evan Goldschneider, Joe Gorga, Luis Ruelas and Todd Tucker

Family Karma: Brian Benni, Bali Chainani, Amrit Kapai, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Vishal Parvani, Anisha Ram, Richa Sadana and Monica Vaswani

Kate Chastain of Galley Talk

Kandi & The Gang: Bertha Jones, Joyce Jones and Nora Wilcox

Housewives: Caroline Manzo, Teddi Mellencamp, Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney

Married to Medicine: Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Anila Sajja, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore

The MILLION DOLLAR LISTING franchise: Heather Altman, Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor

Project Runway: Christian Siriano and Elaine Welteroth

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Garcelle Beauvais, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson

The Real Housewives of Dubai: Sara Al Madani, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury

The Real Housewives of Miami: Guerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton and Larsa Pippen

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Robyn Dixson, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose

Shahs of Sunset: Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Mercedes "MJ" Javid

Southern Charm: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Green, Marcie Hobbs, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo and Shep Rose

Summer House: Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke

The Ultimate Girls Trip franchise: Taylor Armstrong, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks and Ramona Singer

Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix, KATIE Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz

Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo