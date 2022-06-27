Bram Stoker's DRACULA Arrives in Limited Edition 4k Ultra HD Steelbook

From Academy AwardÂ®-winning director Francis Ford Coppola (1974 Best Director, The Godfather: Part II) comes the classic and chilling tale about the devastatingly seductive Transylvanian prince (Gary Oldman) who travels from Eastern Europe to 19th-century London IN SEARCH OF human love.

When the charismatic DRACULA meets Mina (Winona Ryder), a young woman who appears as the reincarnation of his lost love, the two embark on a journey of romantic passion and horror.

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, including the original theatrical English subtitle font for texted instances

Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + Dolby Stereo

Special Features:

NEWLY ADDED: "Love Song For A Vampire" Music Video by Annie Lennox

NEWLY ADDED: Blood Lines - Dracula: The Man, The Myth, THE MOVIES Featurette

BLU-RAY DISCâ„¢

Feature presented in High Definition, sourced from the 4K master

Dolby Atmos audio

Special Features:

Audio Commentary featuring Director Francis Ford Coppola

Audio Commentary featuring Director Francis Ford Coppola, Visual Effects Director Roman Coppola and Makeup Supervisor Greg Cannom

Introduction by Francis Ford Coppola

Reflections in Blood: Francis Ford Coppola and Bram Stoker's Dracula

Practical Magicians: A Collaboration Between Father and Son

The Blood Is the Life: The Making of Bram Stoker's Dracula

The Costumes Are the Sets: The Design of Eiko Ishioka

In-Camera: NaÃ¯ve Visual Effects

Method and Madness: Visualizing Dracula

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Theatrical Teaser & Trailer

