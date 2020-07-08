Bradley Whitford, Jenna Ortega Join Cast of SONGBIRD

Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid's Tale," "Get Out"), Jenna Ortega ("You"), have joined previously announced cast Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare in feature film "Songbird."

Principal Photography begins today on the pandemic thriller, on location in Los Angeles.

The film hails from former Paramount production chief Adam Goodman and former Disney exec Andrew Sugerman's Invisible Narratives, with Catchlight Films and Michael Bay also producing.

On the commencement of production, Goodman said,

"Finding a safe and practical way back into production has not been easy, however, our partnership with the guilds and unions has been a true testament to our great Hollywood community. Throughout the process they were awesome partners at finding a way to get their members working again, but always making safety and welfare the first priority. As artists, we need to keep telling stories, and times like these must be documented."

"Songbird" is wholly self-financed by Invisible Narratives.

After a strong unveiling at Virtual Cannes Market, German distributor Leonine Distribution GMBH acquired the project for the territory. Conversations with domestic and international distributors continue to heat up for "Songbird."

The film is directed by Adam Mason ("Into The Dark"), who wrote the script with Simon Boyes ("Misconduct").

Invisible Narratives is partnered with Michael Bay and Catchlight Studios and its founders Jeanette Volturno (former head of production at Blumhouse), Jason Clark (former Seth Macfarlane Producer), Marcei Brown, Jessica Malanaphy and Rick A. Osako.

Cinematographer Jacques Jouffret ("The Purge"), a longtime Bay associate, is shooting the film, with production designer Jennifer Spence (the "Paranormal Activity" and "Annabelle" films), and Nancy Nayor casting.

Whitford is repped by ICM and Greenlight Management; Ortega is repped by CAA, Gilbertson Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein

Mason is repped by 3 Arts and ICM Partners; Bay is repped by WME.

ICM Partners and Endeavor Content are handling worldwide sales for the film.

