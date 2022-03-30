Bradley Cooper & Todd Haynes to Honor Cate Blanchett at 47th Chaplin Award Gala

Film at Lincoln Center announced TODAY that director, screenwriter, producer, and actor Bradley Cooper and director, screenwriter, and producer Todd Haynes will pay tribute to Cate Blanchett at the 47th Chaplin Award Gala on April 25th at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall.

The annual Gala, which has honored some of cinema's most outstanding talents, will feature Cooper as an event speaker; he recently appeared with Blanchett in Guillermo del Toro's film adaptation of the novel Nightmare Alley.

Haynes, who directed Blanchett in the 2015 romantic drama Carol (NYFF53), which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, and in the 2007 Bob Dylan drama I'm Not There (NYFF45), which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, will moderate a discussion with the honoree.

Gala tickets are on sale now. All proceeds from the Chaplin Award Gala benefit Film at Lincoln Center's programs and activities as a nonprofit organization.

The 47th Chaplin Award Gala will honor Blanchett, internationally acclaimed actor, producer, artistic director, humanitarian, and dedicated member of the arts community. The event will be attended by a host of special guests and notable speakers, accompanied by select film clips and an extended conversation moderated by Haynes, culminating in the presentation of the Chaplin Award.

The annual gala, which began in 1972 when it honored Charles Chaplin, is the most important fundraising event of the year for Film at Lincoln Center, with all proceeds benefiting the organization in its mission to support the art and craft of cinema.

Film at Lincoln Center gives special thanks to the 47th Chaplin Award Gala Co-Chairs: Susan and John Hess, Imelda and Peter Sobiloff, and Daniel and Nanna Stern.

The Chaplin Award Gala will adhere to a comprehensive series of health and safety policies in coordination with state and city medical experts. Visit filmlinc.org for more information.