Bono, Halsey and Pharrell Join the Cast of SING 2

Bono, Halsey and Pharrell will be joining the cast of SING 2, along with returning stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly and Nick Kroll. Also joining the cast are Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti.

The film comes to theaters December 22, 2021.

Next holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise returns with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet ...in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world's most reclusive rock star-played by legendary music icon Bono, making his animated film debut-to join them.

Buster (Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey) and his cast have turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

But with no connections, Buster and his cast-including harried mother pig Rosita (Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, porcine provocateur extraordinaire Gunter (Nick Kroll)-have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by a ruthless mogul wolf named Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale).

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal's attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife and hasn't been seen since.

As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Sing 2 is written and directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Garth Jennings and features, in addition to Bono's and Cannavale's roles, new characters played by music superstars Pharrell Williams and Halsey, Black Panther's Letitia Wright, and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti.

The film is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy. Sing 2 combines dozens of classic rock and Pop hit songs, electrifying performances, breathtaking artistry, and Illumination's signature humor and heart into the definitive feel-good cinematic event of next year.