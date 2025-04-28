Blumhouse Thriller DROP to Debut Digitally Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DROP, the new action-packed thriller, will be available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent tomorrow, April 29, 2025, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The movie also debuts on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on June 10, 2025.

The release of Drop will include never-before-seen bonus content featuring the filmmakers and cast discussing the making of the film, only when you purchase from participating retailers nationwide, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Movies Anywhere.

First dates can be rough. In this mind-bending action thriller from the director of Happy Death Day, they can also be deadly. Violet (Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus) is a widowed mother who has worked up the courage to go on her first date in years with a charming photographer named Henry. The cute couple’s killer chemistry is rudely interrupted by a series of anonymous drops to Violet’s phone showing a masked intruder entering her home and ordering her to follow a series of instructions. Violet must do exactly as she’s told or her loved ones will die. Her unseen tormentor’s final directive? Kill Henry.

From acclaimed director Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day franchise, Heart Eyes), DROP stars Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus,” Your Monster), Brandon Sklenar (“1923,” It Ends With Us), Violett Beane (“The Flash,” Truth or Dare), and Jeffery Self (“Search Party,” Spoiler Alert).

BONUS FEATURES

A RECIPE FOR THRILLS: MAKING DROP - Join the cast and crew of DROP as they sort through the ingredients of this date gone wrong.

A PALATE FOR PANIC- Take a seat and devour the details that went into creating Palate, a film set that doubles as a fully operational restaurant.

KILLER CHEMISTRY - Join Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar as they discuss their characters’ first date and how they managed to keep Violet and Henry grounded throughout the escalation of events.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER LANDON

