Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms Set To Perform on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday, May 28, multi-platinum rock legends Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms will hit the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a special performance on ABC. The appearance sets the tone for their upcoming summer co-headlining tour — an electrifying 30+ date run that launches Friday, July 4 at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Best known for timeless hits like “Run-Around” and “Hey Jealousy,” the two bands will bring their high-energy live shows to amphitheaters and theaters across the U.S., wrapping things up on Sunday, September 14 at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival.

Blues Traveler — currently celebrating 30 years since the release of their GRAMMY® Award-winning breakthrough hit “Run-Around” — and Gin Blossoms will be joined on the tour by legendary alternative rock band Spin Doctors, best known for their chart-topping and GRAMMY®-nominated hit “Two Princes.”

John Popper of Blues Traveler shares, “Getting to play with dear old friends like Gin Blossoms and the Spin Doctors is one of the great benefits of a touring career that spans almost four decades now. These are exceptional players and performers, and they push us to play even harder. Everybody digs in and makes each other better. We are looking forward to a great year of music!”

“We can’t wait to rock this summer with our old friends Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors,” Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler adds. “It’s gonna be a great run, lots of hits, lots of jammin’ and I’m sure plenty of cross pollinating. We are looking forward to seeing everyone all around the country this summer!”

Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms says, “We have a long and colorful history with Spin Doctors, and have crossed paths with Blues Traveler many times. A lot of people have great memories with these three bands. It will be a really fun summer.”

“Hitting the road with our friends Blues Traveler is going to be an absolute blast,” Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms continues. “These shows will be packed with great songs, good vibes, and the kind of summer nights you never forget.” Gin Blossoms’ Scott Johnson adds, “There’s nothing like the energy of a summer tour — great crowds, killer music, and the open road ahead.” We’re beyond excited to hit the stage with Blues Traveler.”

Catch Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, May 28 at 11:35/10:35c on ABC.

About Blues Traveler:

35 years ago, the four original members of Blues Traveler — John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and the late Bobby Sheehan — gathered in their drummer’s parents’ basement in Princeton, NJ to jam. From these high school sessions emerged a band that would go on to release a total of 14 studio albums, four of which have gone gold, three platinum, and one six-times platinum- selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide. Over an illustrious career, Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in “Run-Around,” had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a GRAMMY® for “Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.” In 2021 Blues Traveler released the GRAMMY®-nominated Traveler’s Blues (Round Hill Records), a collection of reimagined and recharged classics from the American blues songbook, and the group’s first official blues album. The second release in this series, 2023’s Traveler’s Soul, takes a similar approach- consisting of cover songs from a specific genre, this time classic R&B and Soul.

About Gin Blossoms:

Gin Blossoms is an American alternative rock band formed in 1987 in Tempe, Arizona. The band rose to prominence following the 1992 release of their first major label debut album, New Miserable Experience, and the first single released from that album, “Hey Jealousy” became a Top 25 hit and went gold. New Miserable Experience eventually went quadruple platinum and three other charting singles were released from the album including “Allison Road” and “Until I Fall Away.” The band's follow-up album, Congratulations I’m Sorry (1996), went platinum including the GRAMMY®-nominated “As Long as It Matters” and the Top 10 single “Follow You Down.” Gin Blossoms continue to tour every year and in recent years have shared the stage with Collective Soul, Barenaked Ladies and Hootie & The Blowfish.

Photo Credit: Graham Fielder

Comments

Best Direction of a Musical - Live Standings Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending - 20% Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Vote Now!