Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Talk About SNOW WHITE

Ben Pasek and Justin Paul, the award winning song writers for the up coming live action remake of Disney's Snow White, sat down to talk about the thrill of writing new songs for the film. They discuss new songs for the film, such as "Good Things Grow," "Hand Meets a Hand," and "Waiting on a Wish" along with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

"We are Disney animation renaissance kids," Pasek says in the interview. "So it felt very thrilling and humbling to get the chance to write some new songs for THE ONE that started it all."

When discussing the Evil Queen's song, Pasek, Paul, and Zegler all gush over their love of a good villain character. Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen in the film, says, "I think that Pasek and Paul did a remarkable job, and to get to do something different that I've never done before, it was a revelation for me and I really really enjoyed it."

Check out the video to hear more about the music in the film. Disney's Snow White will be in theatres March 21.

