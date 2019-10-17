Ben Affleck Will Lead FALLING TO EARTH

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Affleck will star in a film adaptation of "Falling to Earth" by Kate Southwood.

The book is set in the small town of Marah, Illinois, starting with a day, March 18, 1925, that begins like any other. It doesn't end like the rest, however, due to sudden tragedy when Marah is hit by the worst tornado in U.S. history, leaving the entire community leveled. Hundreds are dead, injured or homeless and all structures and homes are destroyed with one exception - Paul Graves and his family - who end the day with everything they had at the beginning, their home, business and children.

The story then follows the Graves family in the days and months that follow as they come to terms with their fate and the stark contrast of their neighbors. They watch helplessly as Marah tries to resurrect itself from the ruins and as their friends and neighbors begin to wonder, then resent, how one family, and only one, could be exempt from terrible misfortune. As the town begins to recover, THE FAMILY miscalculates the growing hostility around them with tragic results.

Affleck is an actor, writer, director, and producer with credits including "Argo," "Batman V. Superman," "Gone Girl," and many more.





