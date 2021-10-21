BWW Exclusive: Hear Anika Noni Rose Voice a Character in Disney's AMPHIBIA

Hear Anika Noni Rose in a clip from an upcoming episode of Disney's Amphibia!

The episode premieres on October 23 on Disney Channel. Rose plays Dr. Jan, a local museum curator and an avid lover of all things weird. As a hobby she runs a website dedicated toward UFOs and other unexplained phenomenon. She is also an educator and will launch into spontaneous lectures if she senses even a hint of interest in her audience. She is a very generous person who will ultimately prove to be a great ally to Anne and the Plantars.

Watch the exlcusive clip below!

Season three of Amphibia premieres Saturday, Oct. 2, at (9:30 a.m. EDT) on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW with a special extended-length episode. Created and executive produced by Matt Braly ("Gravity Falls"), season three of the Emmy® Award-nominated series finds Anne and the Plantars transported from Amphibia to her hometown of Los Angeles, where the Frog Family must learn to navigate the complexities of this modern-day world, conceal their identities as talking frog people and search for a way home. Season three will also include a 22-minute Christmas special featuring a song written by Rebecca Sugar ("Steven Universe"). Since its premiere in June 2019, "Amphibia" has garnered over 107 million views across Disney Channel's YouTube and currently ranks among the top three cable series with Kids 6-11.

Amphibia stars popular actress and longtime Disney Channel star Brenda Song ("Dollface") as Anne Boonchuy; Justin Felbinger (Disney Junior's "Miles From Tomorrowland") as Sprig Plantar, who forges a once-in-a-lifetime friendship with Anne; Amanda Leighton ("This Is Us") as unpredictable pollywog (aka tadpole) Polly Plantar, the youngest member of the Plantar family; and Disney Legend Bill Farmer (the voice of Goofy) as overprotective and traditional grandfather Hop Pop. "Amphibia" is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline.