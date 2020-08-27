BUCIN Premieres on Netflix Sept. 18

The Indonesian film will premiere in 190 countries.

Indonesian film Bucin premieres on Netflix on 18 September. The story follows four young men - each with their own love issues - who enroll in an 'anti-whipped' class to break free from being enslaved by love. The foursome soon realize that not only does the class have unusual, if not extreme methods, to teach them, it also starts to threaten their friendship and relationships with their partners. Will they survive the class?

The film marks the directorial debut of popular Youtube content creator Chandra Liow, and is co-written by Jovial Da Lopez who also stars in the film, together with Andovi Da Lopez, and Tommy Limmm.

Other cast members include Susan Sameh, Karina Salim, Kezia Aletheia, and Widika Sidmore. Produced by Gope T. Samtani and executive produced by Sunil G. Samtani, Jovial Da Lopez, and Priya NK, Bucin is a lighthearted romantic comedy that shows how being in love, and the felicity that comes with it, can still feel one-sided and consuming.

Bucin premieres only on Netflix in 190 countries on 18 September 2020.

