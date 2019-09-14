BOMBAY ROSE Will Have Its India Premiere At Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival

Bombay Rose, produced by Cinestaan Film Company and created, written and directed by Gitanjali Rao will have its India premiere as part of the prestigious India Gold section at the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star.

Bombay Rose had its World Premiere at Venice International Film Festival receiving an overwhelming response from audiences and critics. Film Companion said; 'Gitanjali Rao's first animated feature is a lovely ode to the city, its rains, its films, its cats.' Screen International has described Bombay Rose as "a stunningly realised work of animated film-making" while Variety says that "It's opulent palette may be its very richest asset. The film has actually been painted frame by frame . Even by the standards of artisan arthouse animation - a realm as far removed from Disney as mumblecore is from Marvel - it's quite a vision."

Said, Producer Rohit Khattar, Chairman of Cinestaan Film Company, "After receiving such a positive response at both Venice and Toronto, we are truly excited to bring our beautiful film to its home city, Mumbai. Gitanjali created this film as a love letter to Mumbai so to be premiering at MAMI, and in the India Gold Section makes us all extremely happy. We can't wait for the audiences to see it."

Says Gitanjali Rao - "Now Bombay Rose plays in the maximum city ! I am so happy and thrilled to be playing in the Gold Section of MAMI. It's such a fantastic festival, championing new and ambitious storytellers, celebrating the best of cinema around the world, and for Bombay Rose to be part of it is an honour."

Bombay Rose is the first Indian Animation Film ever selected to open Venice Critic's Week. The film had its North American premiere in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Bombay Rose has also been selected as part of Special Presentations to play at the BFI London Film Festival 2019 and will have it's Asian Premiere in October at Busan International Film Festival 2019.

Bombay Rose is the long-awaited feature debut of India's leading animator Gitanjali Rao. It is the story of a flower seller who has to make the choice between protecting her family or allowing herself to fall in love. This touching story is set on the streets of Mumbai and moves from real life to fantasy, accompanied by much-loved Bollywood songs from the cinema halls. Painted frame by frame, for which Gitanjali is famed, Bombay Rose is a chronicle of the people who migrate from small towns, seeking minimal life in the maximum city. The of the film can be seen at this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCNP4W4pfr0

Produced by Anand Mahindra and Rohit Khattar and financed by Cinestaan Film Company (who also recently executive produced the 3 Academy Award nominated 'Cold War'), Bombay Rose has been written, designed and directed by Gitanjali Rao. The film is in co-production with Film d'Ici and was delivered at Mumbai based PaperBoat Animation Studios where a team of over 100 animators painted a million frames to bring this film to life. Working creatively alongside Gitanjali was acclaimed sound designer P M Satheesh.

