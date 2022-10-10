Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BOBCAT MORETTI Wins Best Picture at the 18th Annual Santa Cruz Film Festival

BOBCAT MORETTI Wins Best Picture at the 18th Annual Santa Cruz Film Festival

The anticipated film is planning on a 2023 commercial theatrical release. 

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

'Bobcat Moretti', the new boxing drama from Different Duck Films, has been in the press quite a bit recently. DEADLINE recently reported that star (and New York stage actor) Tim Realbuto (Yes; Lost In Yonkers) lost 154 pounds to play the title character, the most any actor has for a role in cinema history. The anticipated film is planning on a 2023 commercial theatrical release.

The drama, which also stars Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day; Kill Bill), Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black; Hustle & Flow), and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland (The Way We Were; Anna), recently had two European premieres. However, the film made its USA debut on Saturday evening at the Santa Cruz International Film Festival. Star/co-writer Tim Realbuto and director/co-writer Rob Margolies were on hand to participate in an audience Q&A after the U.S. premiere. The film was met with enthusiastic positive reviews from people who attended.

In fact, the very next evening, the film was awarded the prestigious Best Narrative Feature Film Award at the 18th annual festival. The film was in tough competition alongside a slew of excellent local and international productions.

'Bobcat Moretti' is scheduled to continue it's film festival tour this week at the Heartland International Film Festival in Indianapolis, with later stops scheduled in Portland, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale (where Ms. Kirkland will receive a career achievement award), Mexico, and several cities in California. New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago screenings are also on the horizon. Tim Realbuto is scheduled to appear at every screening (as of now) for a meet and greet/Q&A.



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Addison Grace Announces Sophomore EP & Shares New SingleAddison Grace Announces Sophomore EP & Shares New Single
October 7, 2022

Salt Lake City-based musician Addison Grace announces his sophomore EP Things That Are Bad For Me. 'Pretty Girl,' produced by Andy Seltzer (Chelsea Cutler, Del Water Gap, Samia), shows a darker, heavier side of the musician as they learn to put themselves above a seemingly perfect, yet ultimately destructive relationship.
Nessa Barrett Drops New Single 'Tired of California'Nessa Barrett Drops New Single 'Tired of California'
October 7, 2022

Rising pop artist Nessa Barrett confronts industry standards and SoCal toxicity on her raw new single “tired of california.” It’s the latest irresistible anthem from the newcomer’s debut album young forever. “tired of california” is accompanied by a suitably atmospheric music video.
Dragonette Releases 'Seasick' Off Upcoming New Album 'Twennies'Dragonette Releases 'Seasick' Off Upcoming New Album 'Twennies'
October 7, 2022

Twennies is Dragonette’s first full-length release since 2016’s Royal Blues, and fans have already had a taste of the new collection with the infectious power-pop anthem 'New Suit,' describe as a “mash-up of retro and contemporary sounds and imagery,” and the title-track dancefloor single “Twennies.” 
THUS LOVE Drops Debut Album 'Memorial'THUS LOVE Drops Debut Album 'Memorial'
October 7, 2022

THUS LOVE is a band—but also so much more. The Brattleboro, Vermont trio stand together, a bond cemented by their experience as outsiders looking in. For THUS LOVE, DIY is an ethos that reflects not only their musical vision but their very existence as three self-identifying trans artists. Listen to the new album now!
Buffalo Rose Dives Into Political Satire in New Single 'Machine Man'Buffalo Rose Dives Into Political Satire in New Single 'Machine Man'
October 7, 2022

A jaunty and percussive tempo drives this satiric take on politics and culture in America in the 21st century; swooping doo-wop vocals play call and response to the lead vocals as the singer pokes a little fun at promises made but never delivered. The singer remains hopeful for the future, even in the midst of the failure of hope.