BOBCAT MORETTI Wins Best Picture at the 18th Annual Santa Cruz Film Festival

'Bobcat Moretti', the new boxing drama from Different Duck Films, has been in the press quite a bit recently. DEADLINE recently reported that star (and New York stage actor) Tim Realbuto (Yes; Lost In Yonkers) lost 154 pounds to play the title character, the most any actor has for a role in cinema history. The anticipated film is planning on a 2023 commercial theatrical release.

The drama, which also stars Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day; Kill Bill), Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black; Hustle & Flow), and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland (The Way We Were; Anna), recently had two European premieres. However, the film made its USA debut on Saturday evening at the Santa Cruz International Film Festival. Star/co-writer Tim Realbuto and director/co-writer Rob Margolies were on hand to participate in an audience Q&A after the U.S. premiere. The film was met with enthusiastic positive reviews from people who attended.

In fact, the very next evening, the film was awarded the prestigious Best Narrative Feature Film Award at the 18th annual festival. The film was in tough competition alongside a slew of excellent local and international productions.

'Bobcat Moretti' is scheduled to continue it's film festival tour this week at the Heartland International Film Festival in Indianapolis, with later stops scheduled in Portland, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale (where Ms. Kirkland will receive a career achievement award), Mexico, and several cities in California. New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago screenings are also on the horizon. Tim Realbuto is scheduled to appear at every screening (as of now) for a meet and greet/Q&A.