BLUMHOUSE'S FANTASY ISLAND in Philippine Cinemas Today, 12 Feb. 2020

Maggie Q plays Gwen in Blumhouse's Fantasy Island.

Manila, Philippines - Blumhouse's Fantasy Island opens in Philippine cinemas today, 12 February 2020. In the film, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Pena) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious and remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies become nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery to escape with their lives.

"You want the plot to illuminate character, and this film has such a clean device to do that," director Jeff Wadlow says - the characters get to say what they want and how they expect it to play out. "Just the expression of that fantasy reveals character. As storytellers, we've tried to be clever with how those fantasies unfold. We reveal more about the character, test the character, and force them to grow and change as they confront some twisted version of their fantasy."

In sharp contrast to the other characters, Gwen Olsen, played by Maggie Q, has a fantasy that right from the beginning seems more profound and full of regret. "Gwen has a lot of questions about paths not taken," says Wadlow. "I think that's something we can all relate to - what if I made a different choice, what if I could change this moment. What's interesting about her character is that at first, she can't quite pin down what that moment is. We all wonder what our lives would look like if we made different choices, but if I said you could change one thing, what would it be, I think people would have to wrestle with that."

"Gwen has these moments from her past where she feels like her life may have passed her by," says Maggie Q. "She didn't grab happiness when she had the chance, and now she has a lot of regrets. Her fantasy is about being able to get a do-over, to live out her life the other way. But the real reasons for her regret go even deeper, and she'll have to get to the root of it as her fantasy plays out."

"Gwen grounds the movie - she's a character with real emotional depth, which is always fun to play," the actress continues. "Right from the beginning, your heart breaks for her, and you want to see her get the life of happiness and peace that we all deserve - and she has to go through a hell of a journey if that's going to happen."

Blumhouse's Fantasy Island is distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

Check out the screening schedule of the film HERE.





