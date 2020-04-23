BLACK MONDAY to Return to Showtime in June

The final four episodes of the second season of the acclaimed Showtime comedy series BLACK MONDAY will premiere Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, concluding with the season finale airing on Sunday, July 19. The series, which began its 10-episode run in March, aired six episodes of its second season before pausing due to post-production issues related to COVID-19. Viewers can catch up on the first six episodes Sundays, starting May 17 at 8:30 p.m., or watch On Demand or streaming.

BLACK MONDAY is executive produced by Emmy(R) nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Don Cheadle, who stars with two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy(R) winner Andrew Rannells (Girls), Regina Hall (Little, Girls Trip) and Screen Actors Guild(R) Award winner Paul Scheer (Veep). The series is created by showrunners and executive producers David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend's Girl). Emmy nominees Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Good Boys, The Boys) serve as executive producers. BLACK MONDAY is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television.

Recurring guest stars include Yassir Lester (Making History), Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer), Horatio Sanz (Glow) and Casey Wilson (Mrs. Fletcher, Happy Endings). Season two guest stars include Tuc Watkins (The Boys In the Band) as Congressman Harris, a leading voice of the moral majority; June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) as his ultra-conservative wife, Corkie; Dulé Hill (Suits) as Marcus Wainwright III, president of the African-American Scholarship Fund; and Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as New York Governor Putnam.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple(R), Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku(R), Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.





