BLACK-ISH's Anthony Anderson Will Appear on EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION

Variety reports that "Black-ish" Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson will make a guest appearance on the upcoming reboot of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

"I will be part of making a real impact on a family's future," said Anderson, in a prepared statement. "The joy of working alongside people in the community to help a family get a fresh start in their new home is extraordinary."

The series will air ten new episodes on Discovery in 2020. Other guest stars will be announced shortly.

HGTV's "Makeover" will tell stories about home renovations being made for families. The upgrades include interior and exterior work, as well as landscaping - all completed while THE FAMILY is sent away.

Anderson stars on "Black-ish." He is also a frequent guest host on "Iron Chef America," and appeared in films like "The Departed" and "Transformers."

Read the original story on Variety.





