BETTER CALL SAUL Series Finale Delivers Season-High Viewership

In live/same day viewing, the series finale was the most-watched episode on AMC since the season three finale on June 19, 2017, with 1.8 million viewers.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Last week's series finale of BETTER CALL SAUL was the most-watched episode of the season with an audience of 2.7 million on AMC in Nielsen live+3 ratings, including 1.1 million adults 25-54 and many more watching on AMC+, where the final season remains the #1 acquisition driver in the history of the streaming service.

In live/same day viewing, the series finale was the most-watched episode on AMC since the season three finale on June 19, 2017, with 1.8 million viewers. BETTER CALL SAUL is the #3 cable drama for the current broadcast season in key demos. Its final season became a major television event, with a chorus of critical acclaim and social buzz and engagement.

Better Call Saul is currently nominated for seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Rhea Seehorn and additional nominations in sound, music and writing categories.

"There has been so much said about this final season of Better Call Saul, so many accolades directed at this extraordinary piece of television - from viewers, critics and everyone else who knows what an accomplishment it is to deliver entertainment at this level. I just want to cap this final season by saying thank you.

Thanks to Peter and Vince and the entire creative team, including Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein. Thanks to Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo and the entire cast. Thanks to our partners at Sony and to every viewer who went along on this legendary ride," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

"We are so proud to have been the home of BETTER CALL SAUL for all these years and unforgettable seasons. Now we put this series up on the mantel as a reminder of the excellence we all aspire to every day."

Season six performance highlights

Linear

In its final season, BETTER CALL SAUL averaged 2.2 million viewers per episode in Nielsen live+3 ratings. The audience grew more than 70 percent each week from live/same day viewers to live+3 over the course of the season in total viewers and both demos.

In live/same day viewing, the finale audience of 1.8 million was the highest live/same day viewership for an episode of the series since the season three finale in June of 2017.

Better Call Saul is the #3 cable drama for the current broadcast season among adults 25-54 and 18-49, behind only Yellowstone and The Walking Dead.

Streaming

Since its season premiere on April 18, BETTER CALL SAUL has been the top performing title on AMC+ in both viewership and acquisition.

Episodic viewership on AMC+ has grown significantly over the course of the season. The finale delivered season-high viewership on streaming. In fact, more than four times as many AMC+ viewers watched the series finale on the day it was released than watched the season premiere this spring.

Overall, BETTER CALL SAUL has been the #1 acquisition driver in the history of AMC+ and the #2 most-watched season in the history of the streaming platform, behind only The Walking Dead.

Social

Better Call Saul season six has become a social media event, with millions of engagements across leading social platforms. The series finale was the #1 trending topic on Twitter Monday night and into Tuesday morning, in keeping with the strong level of engagement it generated across this final season.

Since its season premiere, the series has generated more than 24 million engagements across social platforms, ranking as the #1 drama on broadcast and cable for conversation and organic search and the #1 cable drama in owned social engagement and content shares, according to data from ListenFirst.

