BET to Stream the Caribbean Music Awards in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a partnership with Caribbean Elite Group, BET Media Group will broadcast the third annual “Caribbean Music Awards” on Friday, September 12, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET. As Brooklyn prepares for its highly anticipated Labor Day festivities, the partnership will serve as the official kick-off to an extended weekend of cultural celebration.

This milestone marks the first time the event will air on cable television and underscores BET Media Group’s role as the world’s largest media company dedicated to entertaining, engaging, and empowering the Black community while amplifying Black culture across its portfolio of brands.

“Caribbean culture represents an essential dimension of the Black experience, and at BET Media Group, we remain steadfast in our role as the leading media institution dedicated to amplifying Black culture,” said Raymond Goulbourne, EVP, Broadcast Media Sales at BET. “It is an honor to present the richness, artistry, and vibrancy of the Caribbean through this historic inaugural broadcast.”

BET is also set to live stream red carpet arrivals on BET.com, BET’s YouTube and Facebook, alongside the official “Caribbean Music Awards” social channels, on Thursday, August 28, live from Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.

The 2025 “Caribbean Music Awards” will celebrate the esteemed ‘Voices of the Caribbean’ with performances by Skinny Fabulous, Lila Iké, Lady Lava, Kranium, Chronic Law, Romain Virgo, Full Blown, Maureen, Konshens, and more surprise guests. Honorees for the night include Busta Rhymes (Elite Icon Award), Bounty Killer (Lifetime Achievement Award), Carimi (Legacy Honors), Sizzla Youth Foundation (Humanitarian Honors), Shirley Ann Cyril-Mayers (Gospel Honors), Austin "Super Blue" Lyons (Calypso Honors), and Kerwin Du Bois (Producer Honors).

About the Caribbean Music Awards

The Caribbean Music Awards celebrate the exceptional talent, creativity, and impact of Caribbean music. It recognizes outstanding artists, producers, and industry professionals who have significantly contributed to the Caribbean music landscape.