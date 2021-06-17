BET AWARDS 2021 Announces Star-Studded Performance Line-Up

BET announced today that Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled,H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo!, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Tyler The Creator and many more will join the star-studded lineup of performers at this year's "BET AWARDS," LIVE from the Microsoft Theater. Additionally, up and coming artists Tone Stith and Bree Runway will be gracing the BET Amplified Stage, BET Music's stamp of approval on the next big thing in music.

"As we return LIVE with culture's biggest night, this year's show marks many firsts-including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments," said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. "Some of today's hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence."

Hosted by Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, filmmaker and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, the 2021 "BET AWARDS" will air LIVE at 8 PM ET/PT on BET, Sunday, June 27 (8:00 - 11:30 PM, ET/PT, 7:00 - 10:30 PM CT). The "BET AWARDS" 2021 will also be honoring award-winning musician, critically acclaimed Golden Globe®-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actor Queen Latifah with this year's Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Dominating this year's nominations are Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby with a total of seven nominations each including 'Best Female Hip Hop Artist,' and 'Video of the Year,' for Megan, and 'Best Male Hip Hop Artist,' and 'Album of the Year,' for DaBaby's, Blame it on Baby. Cardi B and Drake follow closely behind with five nominations each. Other leading nominees include Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle and Chris Brown, as each garnered four nominations.

Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 2am CAT and MTV Brazil at 9pm BRT on June 27th, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9pm BST, BET France on June 29th at 8:45pm CEST. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning June 29th. The BET Awards will also broadcast LIVE on the BET Brazil channel, via the free streaming service, Pluto TV.

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET and Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment serve as Executive Producers for the "BET AWARDS" 2021 broadcast special.

Voting for the "BET AWARDS" 2021 'Viewer's Choice Award' is happening now. For the latest "BET AWARDS" 2021 news and updates, including details on audience selection and eligibility, please visit BET.com/Awards.