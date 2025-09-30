BE MY GUEST WITH INA GARTEN to Return with Christine Baranski, Tina Fey, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The BAREFOOT CONTESSA is back. Ina Garten will host a brand-new roster of friends at her East Hampton home for good food and great conversation in the return of Be My Guest with Ina Garten, premiering Sunday, October 19th at 11am ET/PT on Food Network and streaming the next day on HBO Max.

In each episode, Ina welcomes a friend to her barn for a day of cooking and chatting. The season begins with a visit from comedian, writer, actor and producer Tina Fey, followed by get-togethers with star of stage and screen Christine Baranski, legendary violin virtuoso and symphony orchestra conductor Itzhak Perlman and award-winning fashion designer Daniel Roseberry.

“I love the extraordinary range of my guests from comedian and actresses Tina Fey and Christina Baranski to violinist Itzhak Perlman and couturier Daniel Roseberry,” said Garten. “I love sitting down with them, hearing their stories and cooking with them. You don’t want to miss Itzhak’s scrambled eggs with caramelized onions!”

In the season premiere, Ina greets Tina Fey with Breakfast Panna Cotta. Tina then shares childhood revelations, standout standup moments and stories about life on the road with her best friend Amy Poehler. Finally, the duo team up in THE KITCHEN to make a dream dinner of Tina’s Greek Lemon Potatoes served with Ina’s Chicken Thighs with Creamy Mustard Sauce.

In the next episode, Christine Baranski stops by to talk Broadway breaks, love at first sight, corsets and living the Italian dream. Christine is crazy for breakfast pastries, so Ina makes Maple-Oatmeal Scones, followed by a culinary trip to Italy via East Hampton with Weeknight Bolognese and Roasted Broccolini.

The following week, Ina welcomes violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman - they both love remembered flavors, so Ina makes him Potato Galette with Smoked Salmon. Ina learns about Itzhak's incredible rise to fame, from MAKING IT big at only thirteen years old and playing for world leaders to writing iconic film scores. The musical superstar shows Ina his foolproof Scrambled Eggs with Caramelized Onions, which she pairs with her speedy Strawberries Romanoff.

Later in the season, Ina spends the day with fashion designer Daniel Roseberry. She bakes a Tri-Berry Ricotta Cake while Daniel creates some botanical couture, and they talk about sliding-door career moments and the secrets to designing a hit collection. Then, inspired by an after-show dinner at the Ritz, Ina teaches Daniel how to make Smashed Burgers with Caramelized Onions.

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author of thirteen cookbooks and the host of Food Network’s Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. Her memoir Be Ready When the Luck Happens was released in 2024. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey.