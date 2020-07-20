BBC America Announces Return Date for TOP GEAR

The world's biggest motoring entertainment show returns this summer with the Top Gear Nepal Special and all-new episodes on BBC AMERICA.

Watch the trailer below!

The special sees the team embarking on an epic high-altitude voyage from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang. Returning hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris have been a hit with viewers and critics alike. Expect to see bungee jumping in a car, an epic race between a fighter jet and the latest McLaren hypercar, a spectacular road trip through Peru and more mischief as they travel the globe in pursuit of hijinks and motoring mayhem.

Top Gear returns Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA.

Hosts:

Freddie Flintoff

Former Ashes-winning England cricketer and TV presenter

Paddy McGuinness

Entertainment host and comedian

Chris Harris

Motoring journalist and racing-driver

