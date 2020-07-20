BBC America Announces Return Date for TOP GEAR
The world's biggest motoring entertainment show returns this summer with the Top Gear Nepal Special and all-new episodes on BBC AMERICA.
Watch the trailer below!
The special sees the team embarking on an epic high-altitude voyage from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang. Returning hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris have been a hit with viewers and critics alike. Expect to see bungee jumping in a car, an epic race between a fighter jet and the latest McLaren hypercar, a spectacular road trip through Peru and more mischief as they travel the globe in pursuit of hijinks and motoring mayhem.
Top Gear returns Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA.
Hosts:
Freddie Flintoff
- Former Ashes-winning England cricketer and TV presenter
Paddy McGuinness
- Entertainment host and comedian
Chris Harris
- Motoring journalist and racing-driver