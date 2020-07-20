Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BBC America Announces Return Date for TOP GEAR

Jul. 20, 2020  
The world's biggest motoring entertainment show returns this summer with the Top Gear Nepal Special and all-new episodes on BBC AMERICA.

Watch the trailer below!

The special sees the team embarking on an epic high-altitude voyage from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang. Returning hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris have been a hit with viewers and critics alike. Expect to see bungee jumping in a car, an epic race between a fighter jet and the latest McLaren hypercar, a spectacular road trip through Peru and more mischief as they travel the globe in pursuit of hijinks and motoring mayhem.

Top Gear returns Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA.

Hosts:

Freddie Flintoff

  • Former Ashes-winning England cricketer and TV presenter

Paddy McGuinness

  • Entertainment host and comedian

Chris Harris

  • Motoring journalist and racing-driver

