BARBIE Will Stream on Max Next Week; American Sign Language Version Available

Warner Bros. Pictures’ BARBIE will make its streaming debut on Max on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15 at 12am PT/3am ET. BARBIE debuted in theaters on July 21 and broke records as the highest-grossing global release in the studio’s 100-year history.

Championing themes of inclusion from the film, Warner Bros. and Max have announced Barbie with ASL, the hit blockbuster film interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL), will be available to stream on Max on December 15.

Grounded in research and feedback from the Deaf community, as well as counsel from community leaders, Barbie with ASL was produced for Max featuring ASL performer Leila Hanaumi (Deaf Austin Theatre’s “The Laramie Project,” ASL cover for Tove Lo in “True Romance” music video). Barbie with ASL will be displayed as a unique title in-app and can be identified by its key art with the sign language symbol.

To celebrate Barbie with ASL coming to the platform, Max will host a special community screening on December 14 in LA, where Barbie star and Oscar®-nominee, Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) will join Leila Hanaumi on stage for a post-screening conversation for hundreds of community members and Barbie fans.

The event will be in collaboration with the esteemed Tony Award®-winning non-profit, Deaf West Theatre, a celebrated Deaf institution in Los Angeles for over 30 years, and RespectAbility, whose mission is to fight stigmas and advance opportunities so people with disabilities can fully participate in all aspects of community.

“Max is the premiere destination for storytelling, so being able to share the biggest movie of the year in ASL, the first language for many, will make this story resonate in a more meaningful way,” said Casey Bloys Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content. “By offering sign language interpretation, we will build upon the film’s empowering message of inclusiveness and offer a unique viewing experience for the Deaf community to enjoy with family and friends.”