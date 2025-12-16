Video: I LOVE LA Heads to New York in Sneak Preview of Season Finale

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Check out a sneak peek from the Season 1 finale of I Love LA, from creator and star Rachel Sennott. The new episode picks up with the girls as they return to New York for an exclusive fashion event. As Maia tries to enjoy herself, Tallulah contends with some questionable styling decisions, and Alani plans a surprise for her parents’ anniversary. Meanwhile, back in LA, Charlie checks on Dylan.

Titled "I Love NY," the season finale is written and directed by Sennott and is set to debut on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, December 21 at 10:30pm ET. As previously announced, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

I Love LA follows an ambitious friend group as they navigate life and love in Los Angeles. Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah, and True Whitaker round out the main cast. Guest stars include Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez, and Colin Woodell.

In addition to Sennott, the show is executive-produced by Emma Barrie, Aida Rodgers, Max Silvestri, and Lorene Scafaria. Directors include Sennott, Lorene Scafaria, Bill Benz, and Kevin Bray.

Sennott first entered the spotlight with her role in 2020's Shiva Baby. She went on to co-write and star in the hit comedy Bottoms. Other screen credits include Bodies Bodies Bodies, I Used to Be Funny, HBO's The Idol, and Saturday Night.