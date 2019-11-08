BAFTA Los Angeles Grows 2019 Newcomers Program Ranks
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA Los Angeles) today announced the 2019 participants for its prestigious Newcomers Program. Since last year's expansion to include international talent beyond the U.K., BAFTA Los Angeles has become a HUB for international rising talent in the U.S., and the program continues to further deliver BAFTA's mission to promote cultural exchange and strengthen global collaboration, with its most international group yet. This year, participants hail from across the globe, with representation from the U.K., Australia, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa and Turkey.
Since the program launched in 2007, the initiative has recognized the long and fruitful legacy of U.K. talents moving to the U.S. to expand their knowledge, develop their skills, and expand their network of peers. After its expansion to include international talent, the program has prospered under the distinctiveness of BAFTA Los Angeles and its instrumental influence in a city that boasts a HUB of diversity and welcomes people of different backgrounds and cultures.
Twenty-five individuals were inducted into the program this year to bring the total participants on the four-year program to 71. The combined group is 52 percent female and includes actors, directors, producers, screenwriters, composers, cinematographers, executives, art directors, production designers, animators, editors and publicists.
"We have cast our net far and wide to bring on board the best international talent in Los Angeles and feel sure their careers will rise and thrive under BAFTA's careful guidance. We are delighted to welcome them into our Los Angeles family," said New Talent Committee Co-Chairs, Sandro Monetti, Louise Chater and Peter Morris.
Each Newcomer receives access to BAFTA membership events and specially curated New Talent Events aimed at supporting both career development, and the transition to living and working in the U.S. The program includes professional networking opportunities, peer matching with others who have recently moved to the U.S., curated educational programming including BAFTA Briefing sessions, and access to BAFTA's wider professional development event schedule including the BAFTA Insights series.
Below is the full list of new and returning Newcomers:
NEWCOMERS - FIRST YEAR
Callum Alexander - Actor, Screenwriter
Claire Leona Apps - Director, Screenwriter
Maor Azran - Producer
Omer Ben-Shachar - Director, Screenwriter
Michael Bhim - Screenwriter
Anne Chmelewsky - Composer
Theo Cowen - Editor
Max Davidoff-Grey - Composer
Ashish Dawar - Cinematographer
Tanya Fear - Actor
Claire Fowler - Director
Lisa Gorgin - Actor
Emily James - Director, Screenwriter
Yong Kim - Actor
Ran Li - Director, Screenwriter
Nicholas McCarthy - Actor, Screenwriter
Obiageli Odimegwu - Screenwriter
Charlie Robinson - Actor
Martina Silcock - Producer
Siqi Song - Director
Joanne Thomson - Actor
Robert Treves - Composer
Pip White - Cinematographer
Catherine Wignall - Screenwriter
Kat Wood - Director, Screenwriter
RETURNING NEWCOMERS - SECOND YEAR
Felicity Abbott - Production Designer
Asligul Armagan - Director, Screenwriter
Sheena Bhattessa - Actor
Christel Chaudet - Producer
Lucian Charles Collier - Actor
Sasha Collington - Director
Pete Cooksley - Producer
Leah de Niese - Actor
Leo Draper - Executive
Michael Driscoll - Director
Tina Gharavi - Director
Denise Hoey - Actor
Mark Jackson - Actor
Daan Jansen - Producer
Allison McGourty - Screenwriter, Producer
Nita Mistry - Actor
Muriel Naim - Director
Angie Polkovich - Director, Screenwriter
Mark Prendergast - Actor
Monroe Robertson - Actor
David Saunders - Composer
Sam Lucas Smith - Actor, Screenwriter
Hanna Stanbridge - Actor, Screenwriter
Sammy Sultan - Screenwriter
Wan-Yi Sweeting - Executive
Catherine Taylor - Director
Roi Vissel - Cinematographer
Sam Washington - Director, Screenwriter
RETURNING NEWCOMERS - THIRD YEAR
Sisi Cronin - Publicist
Nick Horton - Producer
Louise Houghton - Actor
Sohm Kapila - Actor
Gavin Laing - Screenwriter
Peter Lam - Composer
Adam Linzey - Director, Screenwriter
Luca Malacrino - Actor
James McNamara - Screenwriter
Emma Weston - Art Director
RETURNING NEWCOMERS - FOURTH YEAR
Andrew Blackburn - Director
Marcus Chan - Director, Screenwriter
Menik Gooneratne - Actor, Screenwriter
Ben Gutteridge - Director, Screenwriter
Heather Harris - Director
James Longman - Producer
Nicola Posener - Actor
Emma West - Actor