BAFTA Los Angeles Grows 2019 Newcomers Program Ranks

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA Los Angeles) today announced the 2019 participants for its prestigious Newcomers Program. Since last year's expansion to include international talent beyond the U.K., BAFTA Los Angeles has become a HUB for international rising talent in the U.S., and the program continues to further deliver BAFTA's mission to promote cultural exchange and strengthen global collaboration, with its most international group yet. This year, participants hail from across the globe, with representation from the U.K., Australia, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa and Turkey.

Since the program launched in 2007, the initiative has recognized the long and fruitful legacy of U.K. talents moving to the U.S. to expand their knowledge, develop their skills, and expand their network of peers. After its expansion to include international talent, the program has prospered under the distinctiveness of BAFTA Los Angeles and its instrumental influence in a city that boasts a HUB of diversity and welcomes people of different backgrounds and cultures.

Twenty-five individuals were inducted into the program this year to bring the total participants on the four-year program to 71. The combined group is 52 percent female and includes actors, directors, producers, screenwriters, composers, cinematographers, executives, art directors, production designers, animators, editors and publicists.

"We have cast our net far and wide to bring on board the best international talent in Los Angeles and feel sure their careers will rise and thrive under BAFTA's careful guidance. We are delighted to welcome them into our Los Angeles family," said New Talent Committee Co-Chairs, Sandro Monetti, Louise Chater and Peter Morris.

Each Newcomer receives access to BAFTA membership events and specially curated New Talent Events aimed at supporting both career development, and the transition to living and working in the U.S. The program includes professional networking opportunities, peer matching with others who have recently moved to the U.S., curated educational programming including BAFTA Briefing sessions, and access to BAFTA's wider professional development event schedule including the BAFTA Insights series.

Below is the full list of new and returning Newcomers:

NEWCOMERS - FIRST YEAR

Callum Alexander - Actor, Screenwriter

Claire Leona Apps - Director, Screenwriter

Maor Azran - Producer

Omer Ben-Shachar - Director, Screenwriter

Michael Bhim - Screenwriter

Anne Chmelewsky - Composer

Theo Cowen - Editor

Max Davidoff-Grey - Composer

Ashish Dawar - Cinematographer

Tanya Fear - Actor

Claire Fowler - Director

Lisa Gorgin - Actor

Emily James - Director, Screenwriter

Yong Kim - Actor

Ran Li - Director, Screenwriter

Nicholas McCarthy - Actor, Screenwriter

Obiageli Odimegwu - Screenwriter

Charlie Robinson - Actor

Martina Silcock - Producer

Siqi Song - Director

Joanne Thomson - Actor

Robert Treves - Composer

Pip White - Cinematographer

Catherine Wignall - Screenwriter

Kat Wood - Director, Screenwriter

RETURNING NEWCOMERS - SECOND YEAR

Felicity Abbott - Production Designer

Asligul Armagan - Director, Screenwriter

Sheena Bhattessa - Actor

Christel Chaudet - Producer

Lucian Charles Collier - Actor

Sasha Collington - Director

Pete Cooksley - Producer

Leah de Niese - Actor

Leo Draper - Executive

Michael Driscoll - Director

Tina Gharavi - Director

Denise Hoey - Actor

Mark Jackson - Actor

Daan Jansen - Producer

Allison McGourty - Screenwriter, Producer

Nita Mistry - Actor

Muriel Naim - Director

Angie Polkovich - Director, Screenwriter

Mark Prendergast - Actor

Monroe Robertson - Actor

David Saunders - Composer

Sam Lucas Smith - Actor, Screenwriter

Hanna Stanbridge - Actor, Screenwriter

Sammy Sultan - Screenwriter

Wan-Yi Sweeting - Executive

Catherine Taylor - Director

Roi Vissel - Cinematographer

Sam Washington - Director, Screenwriter

RETURNING NEWCOMERS - THIRD YEAR

Sisi Cronin - Publicist

Nick Horton - Producer

Louise Houghton - Actor

Sohm Kapila - Actor

Gavin Laing - Screenwriter

Peter Lam - Composer

Adam Linzey - Director, Screenwriter

Luca Malacrino - Actor

James McNamara - Screenwriter

Emma Weston - Art Director

RETURNING NEWCOMERS - FOURTH YEAR

Andrew Blackburn - Director

Marcus Chan - Director, Screenwriter

Menik Gooneratne - Actor, Screenwriter

Ben Gutteridge - Director, Screenwriter

Heather Harris - Director

James Longman - Producer

Nicola Posener - Actor

Emma West - Actor





