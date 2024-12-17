BAD MONKEY Renewed for Season Two at Apple

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its critically acclaimed, Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh first season, Apple’s hit comedy series “Bad Monkey,” from award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence and starring and executive produced by actor, producer and screenwriter Vince Vaughn, has been renewed for a second season.

Since its global debut on Apple TV+, “Bad Monkey” has been hailed as “the surprise hit TV show of 2024,” and “a must-watch for anyone LOOKING FOR their next bingeworthy show.” Vince Vaughn’s portrayal of lead character ‘Andrew Yancy’ has been celebrated as “an incredibly winning performance” in “a vehicle tailor-made” for the actor. Developed by Bill Lawrence and adapted from Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times Bestselling, cult favorite novel of the same name, fans have declared that the series “finally captures the bestselling author's unique comic vision,” and the series has received praise for its “stellar cast,” “amazing soundtrack,” and “laugh-out-loud moments."

“Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

The season one ensemble cast also includes L. Scott Caldwell (“The Fugitive”), Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”), Meredith Hagner (“Search Party”), Natalie Martinez (“Ordinary Joe,” “Reminiscence”), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live,” “Holidate”), Michelle Monaghan (“Gone Baby Gone”), Ronald Peet (“First Reformed”), Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), with special guest star John Ortiz (“American Fiction”) and guest stars Zach Braff (“Scrubs”), Ashley Nicole Black (“Ted Lasso”), Scott Glenn (“The Leftovers”) and Charlotte Lawrence in her television debut.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, “Bad Monkey” is developed by executive producer and showrunner Bill Lawrence through his Doozer Productions. Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses (“Scrubs”), Marcos Siega, Vaughn and Liza Katzer are also executive producers. The complete first season of “Bad Monkey” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

