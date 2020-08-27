BACHELORETTE Star Rachel Lindsay Named EXTRA Correspondent

She joins the series in its 27th season.

"Extra" has announced that former "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay will join the Daytime Emmy Award-winning entertainment news show when it premieres its 27th season on September 8th.

Lindsay, who co-hosts the wildly popular "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, has been serving as a special correspondent for "Extra" since 2019, covering the SUPER BOWL and interviewing celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Kevin Hart, Kiefer Sutherland and Tiffany Haddish. Lindsay, who holds a law degree from Marquette University, made history as the first African American "Bachelorette." She will be based in Los Angeles alongside host Billy Bush and correspondent Jennifer Lahmers.

The announcement was made by "Extra's" Senior Executive Producer Lisa Gregorisch Dempsey. "Rachel is dynamic and whip-smart. Being a lawyer, a reporter and a celebrity in her own right, she comes with a connection with the audience that is the ideal fit for "Extra." I always love watching her interviews and seeing celebrity Bachelor fans get starstruck."

Rachel said, "I am thrilled to be working with 'Extra.' They have an established, respected reputation and are a staple in the entertainment world. I have always admired the engaging, informed, and entertaining stories they bring to life. I am looking forward to joining this Emmy Award-winning team. I am excited to bring my voice, experience, and perspective to one of the best in the industry."

Lindsay is coincidentally one of two attorneys on the "Extra" roster. Cheslie Kryst, the reigning Miss USA, is also a lawyer and will continue as an "Extra'" New York correspondent alongside Nate Burleson, who is also an NFL Network host and CBS Sports commentator.

Charissa Thompson continues as Las Vegas correspondent. Renee Bargh will cover stories in Australia. Longtime special correspondents Terri Seymour, Michael Corbett, and Adam Glassman will also return.

"Extra" covers the world of entertainment, Pop culture, breaking headlines and politics through the lens of celebrities and with a unique format that brings the viewer inside the fascinating process of newsgathering. Cameras follow Billy Bush and the entire "Extra" team as the day unfolds and the stories develop, to provide a rare peek behind the curtain. In season 27, "Extra" will unveil a fresh upgraded version of the format as the team works both in studio and remotely around the country.

"Extra" was the only entertainment newsmagazine in the genre to remain in-studio and in production throughout the pandemic. "Extra" responded swiftly to the crisis by revising its entertainment focused content to cover COVID-19 and its impacts on Pop culture and our viewers, with the help of a team of renowned "INSTAMD" physicians and experts. "Extra's" coverage of COVID-19 will also continue as news breaks in season 27.

"Extra" is helmed by senior executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey and executive producers Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel. The show is produced by Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. "Extra" can be seen in more than 98% of the country including major market affiliates and key FOX Television owned-and-operated stations such as New York, LA, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Detroit, and Orlando.

