Ava DuVernay Teases NEW GODS Film on Twitter

Through a recent question and answer on Twitter, Ava DuVernay released a small bit of information on her version of DC's "New Gods."

On the social media platform, DuVernay confirmed the villains of the film based on Jack Kirby-created comic book, Darkseid and Female Furies. As explained by the Hollywood Reporter, the idea of the Female Furies comes from the fanbase of the leader of the all-woman fighting force, Big Barda.

Although casting has been kept close to her chest, DuVernay did state "there is a 99.9 percent chance" she will cast someone currently on her Netflix show "When They See Us."

Tom King, author of the award-winning "Mister Miracle" comic book miniseries, will co-write "News Gods."

The film adaptation of "New Gods" was announced in March 2018 and has not been given a release date yet.

This story was originally found on the Hollywood Reporter.

Photo courtesy of Ava Duvernay's Twitter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories